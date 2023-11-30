CHICAGO — When it comes to music, it’s safe to say Chicagoans loved it all this year.

Spotify Wrapped displays a personalized roundup of top artists, songs and podcasts to 551 million Spotify listeners worldwide.

This year, the brand is tracking how places influence listening patterns. Spotify released a site that displays top tracks in cities around the world alongside personal metrics.

In Chicago, there isn’t a unifying theme that brings the music together, with top artists coming from genres as diverse as pop, country and trap. Here are the leaders in each category, according to Spotify data.

Top Artist: Taylor Swift

Swifties helped set the record for Chicago’s all-time hotel revenue this past year. Bars across the city threw celebrations in anticipation of the artist’s arrival, and a lucky 11-year-old Swiftie was among those awarded Swift’s signature fedora during her three nights at Soldier Field in June. So it’s no surprise the artist dominated the hearts — and streams — of Chicagoans this year.

Swift took the top spot for top artists in Chicago and won Spotify’s 2023 global artist of the year award. The Eras Tour played 53 shows in its first U.S. leg and will play another 27 in its second in 2024.

Chicago’s Top Artists of 2023 on Spotify

Top Song: “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen

The city’s listeners embraced country with “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen, which holds the most-played song title for 2023. The singer performed at Wrigley Field two nights in June.

“Last Night” follows the singer’s own heartbreak and journey with alcoholism. It peaked at the Billboard Hot 100 in February 2023.

The singer’s “One Night at a Time Tour” is expected to return to the Midwest in early 2024, according to NBC5.

Chicago’s Top Songs of 2023 on Spotify

Top Genre: Rap

Straight out of heartbreak central, rap dominated as the top genre for Chicagoans this year. From local first-time hopefuls at Lollapalooza to Chance the Rapper’s popular store ahead of his United Center show, the city has seen several highlights in its rap scene this year.

Even if Chicagoans love rappers, some stars might not be as sure about the city’s drinking habits. Famously, Drake, Chicago’s second-most-listened-to artist, does not understand the Malört craze.

Chicago’s Top Genres of 2023 on Spotify

Rap Pop Hip Hop Rock Trap

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: