PORTAGE PARK — Like many arts groups, Filament Theatre offers an artist-in-residence program. But unlike most, Filament’s residents are chosen by children.

Filament’s SPARK program, which hosts three artists a year, gives a group of third- to eighth-graders the chance to work as curators at the youth-centered theater. The children learn about design, community and theater management before selecting which artists they host. The artists, in turn, work to create a project — a play, a video game, a mural — that platforms and centers children in their work.

Applications are now open for Filament’s fourth year of SPARK. Youth curators will meet weekly from Jan. 6 to Feb. 10, while artists will participate in six-week residencies throughout the year. Youth can apply at this link (deadline: Dec. 11) and artists at this one (deadline: Jan. 10).

To Reji Simon, producing artistic director at Filament, the residency encapsulates the thearter’s mission to amplify the voices of young people.

“In the perfect world, Molly [Bunder, artistic director for creative partnerships] and I always joked that our jobs would not exist. And we would be three kids in a trench coat,” Simon said. “What we mean when we say that is that we want young people to have agency in this space and be the decision-makers in this space.”

As adults, Simon said, he and others at the theater are responsible for creating a playground of sorts — an arena for children to play and experiment in. But they don’t control the result of the young curators’ work.

In past years, he said, that’s led to truly joyful experiences.

When Osiris Cuen, who uses ki/kin pronouns, became an artist-in-residence through SPARK last year, ki decided to envision a library of the future. As part of Cuen’s project “Stacks,” ki acted out the role of an artificial intelligence “library buddy” in an interactive project. As the library buddy, Cuen answered kids’ questions and absorbed the information they taught kin.

“It really provided a space for me to create the kind of world that I wanted to be a part of,” Cuen said. “Outside of capitalism, checking in with the feelings, checking in with our bodies and resting.”

Sonia Goldberg, who was an artist-in-residence in SPARK’s first year, likewise aimed to create a project that kids could interact with. In Goldberg’s play “Think Fast, Jordan Chase!”, audiences members hold up cards to help decide what happens on stage, picking between a pirate, space or medieval fantasy adventure. Filament produced the full play this spring.

Goldberg said working as a SPARK resident helped teach her to truly include community members in a piece of art.

“​​A lot of media for youth is created without thinking about them. So it can be like accidentally infantilizing or not in any way connected to what they are interested in or what they want,” they said. “But it was … so simple and so perfect to actually create a play for youth with youth. It’s like, why haven’t we always done it this way?”

