AUBURN GRESHAM — As plans to build a long-anticipated Metra station steamroll ahead, neighbors eager for the project are asking officials to address construction concerns affecting their daily lives.

About a dozen neighbors gathered Wednesday evening at the Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., for a question-and-answer session with Metra officials about the future of the Auburn Park Metra station.

Local officials joined neighbors to break ground on the long-awaited station at 79th Street and Lowe Avenue in June 2022. Sen. Jacqueline Collins, one of the local leaders who spearheaded the project, said at the time the project is “the culmination of 16 years of lobbying, fighting and advocating for state capital funds.”

Trains at the station will run along the Rock Island line, going north to the Loop or south into the southwest suburbs. The other station in the area is at 87th Street.

It will be ADA-accessible and have a plaza with bicycle racks, an 84-space parking lot with a kiss-n-ride drop-off area, a vendor building with glass storefronts and a 480-foot-long platform with two shelters. A chemical-free snow melt system will keep the platform clear during winter months.

John Burns Construction, a general contracting firm with offices in Illinois and Texas, received the $28.2 million contract to build the station. The total cost of the project is $35 million.

It was previously estimated that construction of the Auburn Park Metra station could be complete as soon as 2024. Officials shared Wednesday the station will open to commuters by September 2025.

Credit: Atavia Reed/Block Club Chicago

But as construction crews complete demo and structural work on the station, some people living near the site shared their frustrations with loud noise disturbances, vibrations in their homes and an uptick in rodents in the community.

Cherry Patterson, an Auburn Gresham resident on 79th Street and Lowe Avenue for more than 60 years, said her bedroom window is feet away from where construction on the station is underway.

Every sound the crews make “comes through loud and clear,” Patterson said.

Tiles on her bathroom floor have come up, and cracks have formed in her walls because of vibrations from the nearby work, Patterson said. When Patterson tries to talk to her online Zoom class with up to 400 people, her chair and voice rattle because of the nearby work, she said.

Her husband had surgery on his rotator cuff in late October, and she had to put him in a hotel for a few days so he could rest, Patterson said. Their bed “was like we were on a roller coaster,” Patterson said.

A list of concerns cited by neighbors at a community meeting discussing the Auburn Park Metra station. Credit: Atavia Reed/Block Club Chicago

Ronald Gerring Jr., another lifelong 79th Street and Lowe Avenue resident, also feels and hears the daily sounds of construction, he said.

In the warmer months when he had his window raised, Gerring could “set his watch” to when he’d hear the loud beeping of crews backing up machinery at 7 a.m., he said.

His work requires him to talk to clients, but when crews use the jackhammer, “it sounds like it’s right in my ear,” Gerring said.

Per a city noise ordinance, construction crews can’t make loud noises that would disturb residents before 8 a.m., Metra officials said Wednesday. But they have to begin their work before then to set up equipment and prepare for the day, officials said.

The Auburn Park Lagoon in Auburn Gresham on July 26, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Symphony Henderson, a lifelong Auburn Gresham resident on 79th Steet and Union Avenue, has noticed a rodent infestation since construction crews broke ground on the station, she said.

Henderson called 311 to report the infestation, but they said “that’s not their thing,” she said.

Metra officials have set out mice traps to calm the infestation, but Henderson, who has six dogs, remains worried about pets ingesting the poison, she said.

“My concern is that you all are right in our backyards,” Henderson said. “We already have the railroad trains going past, now this is a new thing. It’s a good thing for us because now we can catch the Metra right there, so that’s a good thing.”

Despite their troubles, neighbors were keen to express their thrill for the new development in Auburn Gresham Wednesday.

“We appreciate your presence. We can adapt. But we just wanted to know. Thank you for being here today so we could have a good understanding,” Henderson said.

Metra officials vowed to stay in communication with neighbors as they continue their demolition and sheet pile install work through February 2024 and encouraged people to continue to share their concerns.

