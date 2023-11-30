LAKEVIEW — A long-standing Italian restaurant in Lakeview was closed by the city’s health department because of a roach infestation.

Angelina Ristorante, 3561 N. Broadway, failed a health inspection Monday after the inspector spotted more than 40 live roaches throughout the restaurant, said Jacob Martin, a public information coordinator for the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The roaches were spotted in the basement, first floor and second floor of the building, including inside of coolers, Martin said.

Angelina’s license has been suspended until it passes another inspection, Martin said.

The Lakeview staple, which opened in 1988, is known for its fresh pasta and seafood. It’s named after the maternal grandmother of one of the restaurant’s co-founders.

The owners did not return requests for comment.

