CHATHAM —My Block, My Hood, My City will host its holiday lighting initiative on Saturday, bringing cheer to the South Side one boulevard at a time.

The organization kicks off its annual Be A Part Of The Light initiative 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, decorating homes, light poles and street corners along Martin Luther King Drive.

Volunteers can visit 8330 S. King Drive to grab bins stacked with lights, decorations and lawn ornaments before receiving the address of a King Drive neighbor who signed up to have their home festooned.

Now in its sixth year, the program aims to uplift and inspire neighbors with holiday decorations stretching along the historic boulevard, founder Jahmal Cole said.

My Block, My Hood, My City hopes to decorate hundreds of homes this year, Cole said. More than 500 households have signed up for the program, and over 1,000 volunteers have signed up, Cole said.

Volunteers need a car to join and can sign up to decorate homes here. Martin Luther King Drive residents who want to have their homes decorated can sign up here.

“We look down King Drive now, and we see a lot of helicopter lights, police lights, a lot of blue lights flashing and shot spotter technology on the poles, there’s more technology on the light poles that there are in the classrooms,” Cole said in a statement. “That’s not inspirational. I want to do something simple and reduce the blight by hanging up some lights.”

Volunteers set up lights at residences along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Roseland neighborhood for My Block, My Hood, My City’s Be A Part of the Light event in Chicago’s South Side on December 5, 2020. Credit: Colin Boyle/ My Block, My Hood, My City

Following the decorating event, My Block, My Hood, My City will host a Winter Wonderland community celebration at 8330 S. King Drive from 3-5:30 p.m. with hot cocoa, holiday snacks, live music, a toy drive and a visit from Old Saint Nick. The festivities will conclude at 5:30 p.m. with a tree-lighting ceremony.

People hoping to help M3 from afar can donate to the South Side organization or buy holiday supplies from the organization’s holiday wish list “to help light up the community together.”

