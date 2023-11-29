UPTOWN — The new owner of the Preston Bradley Center is a six-foot-eleven former collegiate basketball player who is a renowned orthopedic surgeon by day and a blues guitarist by night.

Under his ownership, the historical church and social services building will be revived as an entertainment and community hub housing the doctor and his wife’s nonprofit and creative endeavors.

Daniel Ivankovich and Karla Ivankovich last year bought the shuttered Preston Bradley Center, 941 W. Lawrence. Ave. Built in 1925, the building housed the Peoples Church of Chicago and numerous social services agencies including a homeless shelter until more recently falling into disrepair.

With the Ivakoviches restoration, the building will once again be a thriving neighborhood hub, and will become the latest theater in Uptown’s entertainment district.

The centerpiece of the revived Preston Bradley Center will be the roughly 1,300-person auditorium on the ground floor, to be called the Lawrence Theater, Daniel Ivankovich said.

The theater will help fill a mid-sized venue niche in Uptown and Chicago, Ivakovich said. A marquee could for the Lawrence Theater could be added to the building, although that would need special city approval as the structure is historically protected.

The rest of the 58,000 square foot Preston Bradley Center will include physical and behavioral health services in a community center that will also offer art and music education programs. The Peoples Church will also retain a presence in the building.

A preview of the building’s future was unveiled at a town hall on Nov. 15, which served as a demonstration of the potential for the space as well as a rough outline for the Ivankovich’s plans.

“We don’t need another midnight basketball league,” Daniel Ivankovich, also known as Dr. Dan, said at the event. “We need mentorship for kids to become doctors, to become nurses, to become advocates for healthcare in their communities.”

Portions of the revived Preston Bradley Center will debut in spring while work continues on the facility.

Lynne Jordan performs a spoken word act at a town hall to announce the revival of the Preston Bradley Center on Nov. 15, 2023. Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago

The Preston Bradley Center was built by its namesake, the Rev. Preston Bradley, in 1925 to house his Peoples Church of Chicago, a progressive Christian congregation.

The building has been owned by the People Church of Chicago ever since. But after years of declining congregation numbers and donors, the church fell behind on repairs to the massive building.

Issues with the building caused North Side Housing and Supportive Services to move its men’s shelter out of the building in 2021 after 10 years. Due to building code issues, the city closed the building for occupancy in summer 2022, Grace Itter, president of the board of trustees for the Peoples Church, said at the time.

A new owner was needed to preserve the building, but the Peoples Church was not interested in selling to a for-profit developer and it turned down offers for turning the building into condos or luxury housing, Itter said at the town hall.

Along came the Ivankoviches who sought to turn the building into a community center. The church was sold on Ivankovich’s vision, selling the building to the husband and wife for $2 million.

The Peoples Church will retain space in the rehabbed building for the congregation and ministry work.

“We were steadfast. We would not sell to anybody that wouldn’t help the Uptown community,” Itter said at the town hall. “We look forward to the day we move back into our home.”

The Preston Bradley Center, 941 W. Lawrence Ave. Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago

One of the center’s main focuses will be on health services and education, as the Ivankoviches have dedicated their lives to providing healthcare to the underserved. Youth outreach is also a priority, as Daniel Ivankovich has partnered with nearby Uplift High School to allow students to utilize the center.

The Preston Bradley Center will be the headquarters of OnePatient Global Health initiative, a non-profit co-founded by Karla Ivankovich.

OnePatient’s goal is “treating every patient regardless of ability to pay.” The nonprofit will host clinical events as well has have its offices in the Preston Bradley Center.

“For our outreach component, we have to look at factors like: Can someone pay their bills? Do they have a support system? Are they in a domestic abuse situation? Is there suicidal ideation?” Karla Ivankovich said. “If you don’t address the behavioral health needs of a patient, then whatever the issue is will get worse.”

Additionally, the center will host activities like group physical therapy and Tai Chi to promote health and wellness for seniors.The community center will also be a haven for music and the arts.

A music studio will be added to the building, which will be the setting for educational programs, music therapy and jam sessions. As the head of the Chicago Blues Society, Dan Ivakovich — stage name Chicago Slim — is planning on bringing in his blues contemporaries.

Prior to the People’s Church leaving the building, many local artists from around Uptown housed their studios in the space. That includes Lowell Thompson, a multi-hyphenate artist and former adman who designed Uptown’s iconic color wheel sculpture outside the Riviera Theatre.

Artist spaces will remain in the revived Preston Bradley Center.

“Dan’s planning on reopening the visual arts part of the center,” said Lowell, who created a mural of the center at the town hall. “And that’s where I come in, because he wants to incorporate the old uses of the center with the new.”

Dr. Karla and Dr. Daniel Ivankovich

For Daniel Ivankovich, the intersection of music and health has defined the trajectory of his life. Although he had played the violin as a kid, he was determined to make it to the NBA.

In his freshman year at Northwestern University, however, Daniel Ivankovich tore his ACL, crushing his hoop dreams. During this dark period of his life, he turned to music. He honed his craft at the Checkerboard Lounge on the South Side, where he became acquainted with blues legends L.C. Thurman and Buddy Guy.

Daniel Ivankovich saw it as his responsibility to give back to the community that got him back on his feet during that “horrible time” of his life, he said in an interview.

“Down the line, I became very acutely aware that many of them had health problems,” he said. “They had issues with not taking care of themselves, and many blues musicians die very prematurely. Even though I wasn’t a doctor yet, I became interested in helping them go to visits, help them get appointments, and help them get their medicine.”

Over the past year, Daniel and Karla Ivankovich have sunk over $600,000 into the renovation of the center, they said. There are still extensive repairs that need to be made.

Although the process has been arduous, the task has been made easier by the many people and groups in Uptown supporting the Ivakovich’s efforts to revive a historical community and religious center.

“We’ve been out in the community for the past year just making friends and influencing people,” Dan Ivakovich said. “Everyone’s been so supportive. These amazing people who’ve made this possible are just people that we’ve met.”

