PORTAGE PARK — Janice Aponte, a Chicago-based Puerto Rican artist, didn’t pick up painting and study it professionally until she was almost 30 years old. Until then, she’d only sketched at home.

“I feel like because of my age, it’s just more of a motivation,” Aponte said in her Portage Park home studio, surrounded by bold color portraits and abstract paintings. “It actually makes me even more aggressive about it, to really pour myself into my art.’”

Aponte’s painting titled “Flower Girl,” the first piece in her “Flower” series, is on display at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Art and Culture in Humboldt Park as part of the “Soy Boricua” collaborative exhibition, which runs through Dec. 16. Early next year, she aims to have her first solo art exhibition in Chicago.

Earlier this month, her painting titled “Abuelita’s Casita” was installed as a permanent collection at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Art and Culture, 3015 W. Division St.

Janice Aponte with Billy Ocasio, president and CEO of the National Museum of Puerto Rican Art and Culture, holding her painting titled “Abuelita’s casita.” Credit: Provided.

Aponte’s 9-to-5 job is as a real estate accountant, which she said gives her “a sense of financial freedom.” She can still devote 20 to 30 hours a week, if not more, to her artwork.

She’s opening a 1,000-square-foot gallery studio at 5504 W. Lawrence Ave. in January, planning for a soft opening in February and a ribbon-cutting in the spring.

“Janice never stops,” said artist and muralist John Vergara, a Humboldt Park native and Aponte’s friend of 15 years. “When she said she’s gonna do something, she gets it done. She works like no one that I know, male or female.”

For the 54-year-old Aponte, art spreads a sense of joy and helps her connect to her island and share her culture with the community.

Aponte was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and grew up in New York, where her parents moved when she was 10 months old. At age 15, a few years after her parents divorced, she returned to Ponce with her mother and sister.

When Aponte was 25, she moved to Chicago with her then-husband. Although her mother noted that Aponte started sketching with carbon pencils when she was 6, art was never a “priority” for her.

“My life was always interrupted by these going back and forth,” Aponte said. “I’m originally not from Chicago, so [art] was a way for me to ground myself, find a sense of community and serve the community. It gives me a sense of belonging.”

After Aponte got divorced in 1998, she began devoting more time to drawing. As a single parent with no family in the city, Aponte saw art as a “healing mechanism” for releasing her stress and anxiety.

Around this time, Aponte’s father showed photos of her portrait drawings to his friend Wichie Torres, a renowned oil canvas painter. Torres encouraged Aponte to take professional classes to make the transition into painting, and she started taking private oil-painting lessons in Chicago.

“But when I started painting, I wasn’t really thinking about becoming a professional artist,” she said. “I was just thinking more about developing my craft. … I think that [painting] was just the feminine side of my work. Even when it’s not a portrait, for example, I paint a tree or something that’s scenic or natural, it also comes across feminine.”

Aponte is grateful that her father was able to attend her first art show in 2007, the year before he died. At a local Italian restaurant, Aponte debuted her 12 oil paintings — largely to family and friends and to her “emotional and proud” dad.

Inspired by Puerto Rico, she uses strong, warm and bold colors. She often paints Latina women, bomba dances and Flamboyant trees, and puts the three native Puerto Rican groups of people — the Taína, the African and the Spaniard — in the same artwork.

Janice Aponte wears a silk dress that features her artwork, a fashion project she is planning to launch in the coming years. Credit: Yue Li.

“A lot of that has to do with my connection with Puerto Rico and the island,” she said. “The fact that when you live on a tropical island, and you’re surrounded by all that’s found in the tropical, the environment versus the city, is very different.”

After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017, Aponte and her friend Erica Sanchez co-founded Arte al Rescate, an arts-oriented nonprofit organization to help support victims on the island. By collecting over 100 pieces of artwork from artists worldwide and organizing an art show, Aponte and her friend raised around $34,000. With the donations raised, the organization provided toys for children, delivered art supplies, sponsored art programs for schools and artists and provided necessities for families on the island.

“Janice is a talented artist, someone who’s invested in the community and uses her art for good,” said Puerto Rican artist Juan Carlos Baez, a friend who has collaborated with Aponte several times since 2011 and donated three works to the organization in 2017. “Being involved in her donation project makes me realize that we’re actually making a difference because whatever we sold, they could give that money, put it to good use and help people in Puerto Rico.”

Aponte considers her art a legacy to her family, kids and the world, she said. She also wants to leave a contribution to her beloved Puerto Rican community.

“I said to myself, I don’t want to be known as a Puerto Rican artist, I just want to be known as an artist. Period,” Aponte said. “But although I like to work on other types of work that’s not cultural, I always go back to this because it’s a way of me staying connected to the island and my people. Though I’m not there physically, I’m still there, mentally and emotionally.”

