BRIDGEPORT — The White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field has been transformed into a winter wonderland of glimmering lights.

Light of Christmas has created a drive-thru holiday light display at the stadium, 333 W. 35th St. At the field, visitors guide their cars along tunnels and walls made of lights, listening to holiday music and upbeat tunes via the radio.

The display — open 5-9 p.m. through Jan. 3 — boasts about 1 million lights, programmed to change color and flicker along with songs.

Light of Christmas founder Glen Gaode said he loved driving through his North Side neighborhood looking at Christmas lights as a child. But as a father, Gaode noticed fewer homes were decorated, so he began putting on light shows in 2020 before starting Light of Christmas this year, he said.

Gaode hopes the show can “be a light in the dark and bring joy to people’s faces for the holidays,” he said.

The light display is synchronized to flash in multiple colors as music plays. Credit: Provided/Jason Darland

Gaode’s been working on the Guaranteed Rate Field display since the beginning of the year, setting up the program, coordinating with the White Sox and ensuring his permits were in order, he said.

The process took so long in part because the lights are synchronized differently for each song, flashing in different color palettes depending on the tune, he said. With cars driving at about 2 or 3 mph, visitors can typically catch several songs on their way through the park, he said.

“Every song is different. Every part of the song is different,” he said. “It’s a fascinating experience to see and enjoy.”

Tickets to the drive-thru are $24.99 per vehicle Monday-Wednesday and $39.99 the rest of the week and on holidays. They’ll be $39.99 every day after Dec. 21.

Gaode said he tried to price tickets reasonably so a group sharing a car can get in for a few dollars a person.

“We want to be an affordable way for anybody and everybody to be able to come out and enjoy the holiday, put a smile on their face and just create a new tradition,” Gaode said.

People with questions can email Gaode at info@lightofchristmas.com.

