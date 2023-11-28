STREETERVILLE — Reports of shots fired led to a campus-wide lockdown for students on Northwestern University’s Chicago campus Monday night.

The University’s police department received reports of gunshots at 8:55 p.m. from an emergency blue light callbox on Chicago Avenue near Kellogg Wieboldt Hall, Northwestern’s chief of police Bruce Lewis said in a statement.

A group of people were fighting in the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue when a woman pulled out a weapon and fired one shot, Chicago police said. The crowd fled the scene, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Emergency alerts were sent out through text, email and phone messages to the Northwestern community less than five minutes after the initial reports, Lewis said. The first message read, “There is an Active Threat event on the Chicago Campus. Run, Hide, Fight. Take proper shelter. Lock and/or barricade doors. Await further information.”

The university sent another alert about 10 minutes later, saying there had been reports of shots fired outside Wieboldt Hall.

University spokesperson Jon Yates said the first message was vague because the priority was to alert people to “a potential ongoing threat” so they could take safety measures as quickly as possible.

The university sent an all-clear around 9:33 p.m., saying the “assailants” were in custody and it was not clear if anyone was hurt.

Campus police initially detained three people, but it was not immediately clear if they were involved in the incident, Lewis said.

Chicago police said Monday no one has been arrested, and detectives are investigating.

Northwestern faced blowback from students, faculty and staff members for its emergency communications response earlier this year after three teens were shot in April at Clark Street Beach, about 200 feet from the Evanston campus.

Jacquis Irby, 18, died in the shooting, and two 15-year-old boys were wounded.

The university took more than 30 minutes to issue a shelter-in-place order after students initially reported hearing shots, leaving many in the dark and confused, according to The Daily Northwestern. Several Northwestern community members also received a templated phone message from the university that said, “University Police are responding to a report of a blank on the Evanston Campus at blank,” leading to more confusion.

Luke Figora, the university’s chief operations officer, told The Daily Northwestern in May officials would work to improve its emergency communications in the future.

“After the Clark Street Beach incident, the University reviewed its procedures and adjusted where appropriate,” Yates said. “Our first message Monday night went out four minutes after it was reported to [Northwestern] police.”

