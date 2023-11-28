WICKER PARK — A chocolate shop and cafe that uses sustainably harvested cacao and coffee beans from Nicaragua to produce “bean to bar, crop to cup” products has opened in Wicker Park.

Oro Chocolate & Coffee, 1553 N. Milwaukee Ave., held a soft opening this month. It offers a full menu of espresso, chocolate drinks and tea, plus retail chocolates and pastries in an expansive cafe setting.

The grand opening is Friday, when it will also expand to its regular operating hours.

The shop is the latest venture from Muffadal Saylawala, who grew up in the Chicago suburbs. He spent more than a decade living in Nicaragua developing a hospitality and later chocolate company that focuses on “regenerative” farming and production practices, he said.

All of Oro’s cacao and coffee beans come from farms and producers in Nicaragua with which Saylawala has relationships. After processing, they’re shipped to the Wicker Park store, where all coffee beans are roasted in-house, he said.

Oro’s chocolates are also made at the store, where Saylawala has created a production space to temper, mold and flavor chocolate bars, bonbons, chocolate chips and more.

For Saylawala, the cafe and shop is one step in a larger mission to create a business model that can help reverse climate change and deforestation in Nicaragua and beyond. Part of expanding the Oro brand means planting trees near rainforests to help grow more cacao and employing more people in the cacao industry, he said.

“I would say it’s a regenerative ecosystem. So it’s the step after, even beyond, sustainability, where our attempt here is to really be better, like a net positive effect. Not like net zero, sustaining,” he said. “How do we leave people places, economies, everything we touch better?”

Oro Chocolate & Coffee owner Muffadal Saylawala at his Wicker Park storefront on Nov. 20, 2023. Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

The espresso and tea bar at Oro Chocolate & Coffee in Wicker Park Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

After working in the corporate world for a few years after college, Saylawala became a founding student at the Experience Institute, where he plotted how he might create systems to tackle massive societal problems, he said.

“This question of how might we redesign society to be more whole? … It’s a big question,” Saylawala said.

That led Saylawala to Nicaragua, where he bought a farm and a hostel, growing the properties into a hospitality company called Casa Oro that operates out of San Juan Del Sur on the country’s Pacific coast.

By 2018, business was booming, and Saylawala expanded the company to include other boutique hotels and eco-tourism offerings. But when political unrest began that year, visitors stopped coming, he said. Saylawala realized he needed to pivot, and he ultimately launched a chocolate company.

“I’m like, ‘OK, I need to do a product business. I need to diversify. And I can’t rely on tourism. I need to figure out something that I can export.’ And so that’s where I got very curious about chocolate and cacao,” he said.

Through the relationships Saylawala had already made at Casa Oro, he established a multi-step process for working with farmers and turning cacao into chocolate with no added chemicals or pesticides. As his company grows, his partners in Nicaragua are planting more cacao and other trees on farms near the Nicaraguan rainforest to support the area’s biodiversity, he said.

“The end result of our supply chain is we’re planting trees on the edge of the rainforest,” Saylawala said. “By selling more chocolate and coffee, we’re directly creating demand for a particular type of agroforestry on the edges of the rainforests in Nicaragua. And we are directly changing the economics of farming in these communities.”

The chocolate production space at Oro Chocolate & Coffee in Wicker Park Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

Saylawala continued to develop Oro Chocolate until it faced yet another interruption in 2020: the COVID-19 pandemic. As he once again recalibrated, Saylawala realized he wanted to be closer to his family in Chicago, which prompted the eventual launch of the Wicker Park storefront.

Oro Chocolate & Coffee, Saylawala said, is the latest extension of the mission he started in Nicaragua over a decade ago.

“We use the whole bean, we’re involved in every single step of the supply chain, and we use the highest quality cacao in the world,” he said.

Besides the chocolate and coffee production spaces, Oro’s Wicker Park space includes the espresso bar and ample seating, with all of the furniture made in Nicaragua.

Saylawala plans to host community events, and he sees the cafe as a place where people can spend time alone or together at all times of the day.



“We wanted to be the spot where you can come and hang at night and you don’t have to be in a loud bar or something. You could come and study. You could come and work at night if you want,” Saylawala said. “I’d love for it to be a date night spot, too.”



Oro Chocolate & Coffee is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., but it will expand its hours Friday to 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

