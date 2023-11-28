GOOSE ISLAND — A fourth migrant shelter has opened in the 27th Ward after a deal for another in the West Loop fell through.

City officials announced plans at an October community meeting to open two migrant shelters in the West Loop at 30 N. Racine Ave. and 939 N. Lake St. After failed negotiations, the proposed shelter on Racine never opened, Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) said.

Now, a new migrant shelter has taken its place at 1308 N. Elston Ave., across from The Salt Shed music venue. The shelter opened Nov. 18, city officials said. Migrants were relocated there last week from the Near North (18th) District station, an officer told Block Club.

A migrant moving personal belongs inside a shelter at 1308 N Elston Ave. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Burnett held a community meeting Nov. 15 about the shelter, and there were about 50-60 neighbors in attendance, the alderman said.

Burnett told Block Club in November the deal to lease the Racine Avenue space fell through after city leaders and the property owner could not settle on a price. The building is owned by Peppercorn Capital, which also owns two other temporary migrant shelters at 1640 W. Walnut and 939 W. Lake St., records show.

“He was asking for too much money; he got greedy,” Burnett said in November.

City officials confirmed they chose to not move forward with the Racine Avenue space but did not say why.

Instead of opening another shelter in the West Loop, city leaders agreed to find a location in another part of the 27th Ward, Burnett said.

The new shelter is owned by Farpoint Development, led by prominent developer Scott Goodman. Goodman co-owns another migrant shelter in the 27th Ward at 344 N. Ogden Ave. Farpoint also is the lead company involved in the $3.8 billion Bronzeville Lakefront overhaul of the old Michael Reese Hospital.

