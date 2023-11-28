RAVENSWOOD — Farm Bar Ravenswood, from the owners of the popular Farm Bar Lakeview, will open at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant in the former Land & Lake space, 1970 W. Montrose Ave., offers a Midwestern-themed menu — with selections like Wisconsin cheese curds and Great Lakes whitefish — featuring produce, honey and other ingredients from co-owner TJ Callahan’s Brown Dog Farm near Mineral Point, Wisconsin.

Farm Bar Ravenswood will be open daily for dinner service, with brunch and lunch service to come, according to a press release.

Chef David Wakefield has curated a menu similar to the one at Farm Bar Lakeview, but it’s likely to grow given the Ravenswood location’s larger kitchen, Callahan previously told Block Club Chicago.

“[The new location will] be a big brother version of the Lakeview restaurant that we opened in 2015,” Callahan told Block Club in October. “The Lakeview location, the kitchen is tiny and what we do is like a magic trick there. The kitchen is, like, the size of the average coffee table.”

New menu items include a lamb patty melt with pickled cranberry spread, honey-brined hen with Carolina Gold rice stuffing and a spin on a classic — grilled cheese on tomato soup.

Farm Bar Ravenswood features an assortment of spirit and spirit-free drinks with ingredients also sourced from the Callahan’s farm, including honey, smoked fruits and cider.

The signature Brown Dog Farm Old Fashioned is a take on the Wisconsin Old Fashioned. Callahan’s version uses brandy from Wisconsin apples, bourbon from CH Distillery in the West Loop, and honey and bitters made from his farm ingredients, he said.

Reservations for Farm Bar Ravenswood can be made online.

