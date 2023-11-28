LAKEVIEW — “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge pulsed through Berlin Nightclub’s speakers as everyone on its dance floor — many of whom had just gotten out of jail after that weekend’s ACT UP protest — locked arms and danced to the music.

It was 1990, and more than a thousand people had just spent the weekend in the streets of Chicago, protesting healthcare inequities and the inadequate response to the HIV/AIDS crisis.

At the time, AIDS was a death sentence and new treatments for the disease were unaffordable. Activists from around the country converged in Chicago for the three-day demonstration, which sparked Cook County Hospital to better address the epidemic.

And Berlin Nightclub, the legendary neighborhood bar at 954 W. Belmont Ave., was the home of the afterparty.

“We were dancing so much and just sort of moving as one,” said Owen Keehnen, an author and historian who was at Berlin that night. “I’ve never felt such a deep sense of community, and it was a really beautiful moment.”

That night encapsulated what Berlin Nightclub was about, Keehnen said.

Berlin Nightclub, which closed at 5 a.m. Nov. 19 after 40 years in Lakeview, was home to decades of LGBTQ+ people and other “misfits” who found a sense of community within the beloved bar, Keehnen said.

“The post-ACT UP demonstration party really personified that camaraderie and feeling of belonging at Berlin for so many people who felt like they didn’t belong,” Keehnen said. “Berlin was a community gathering place and the starting point for so many friendships.”

Credit: Provided/Sukie de la Croix/Nightspots

‘No One Expected Berlin Would Have The Great Life That It Did’

Berlin Nightclub was founded in 1983 by friends Tim Sullivan and Shirley Mooney, who promised to create “the Neighborhood Bar of the Future” in the club’s earliest ads.

At the time, Berlin was one of the first video bars and quickly became home to queer people, artists and others who wanted an alternative to existing LGBTQ+ bars.

“It was a tiny little neighborhood bar with a great back patio at the time, but it was wildly creative right out of the box,” said Sharyl Holtzman, a club kid who frequented the bar after its opening. “You’d walk in and the installations would be completely off the chain. It was home for wildly creative imagination and art.”

Carlisa Mamie Devine performs as her character Shanda-leer onstage at Berlin in 1989 or 1990. Credit: Provided/Richard Knight Jr.

The bar hosted inventive parties, fundraisers, extravagant installations and an attitude of embracing people’s creative ideas, said Richard Knight Jr., a “Berlin legend” during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“We would come in and tell Shirley we wanted to try something, whether it was a fundraiser or a party, and there was this unbelievable acceptance,” Knight said.

David Lee Csicsko, an artist who designed the club’s iconic logo when it opened, described the bar as a “fabulous haven, especially for LGBTQ+ people.”

Csicsko’s logo, featuring the silhouette of a man toasting a martini glass, was made from cutouts of contact paper that were stuck to the wall, he said. Nowadays, such logos would be designed digitally.

“No one expected that Berlin would have the great life that it did and hsow it would be a welcoming spot for young people, old people and all other kinds of people,” Csicsko said.

An old ad for Berlin’s Bjork night, which was published in Nightspots. Credit: Provided/Sukie de la Croix/Nightspots

After Sullivan died of AIDS in 1994, the bar was sold to current owners Jim Schuman and Jo Webster.

“It’s amazing to reflect on just how many people have come to think of Berlin as family over the years,” Webster told the Windy City Times in a 2013 article commemorating the bar’s 30th anniversary.

Berlin’s recent closure came after a month-long boycott over stalled negotiations with its newly formed union, which claimed Schuman and Webster had never come to the negotiating table, instead sending a lawyer and their head of security.

Schuman has advanced cancer, according to a statement from the owners. Webster is his primary caretaker, which has limited their interactions with the union, they said.

Schuman and Webster did not mention the union’s actions in their Instagram post announcing the closure, but said expenses had increased for security, insurance, licensing, equipment and rent.

“The music is silenced and our dreams are now memories,” the owners wrote. “We hope you made some memories with us and that you smile when they visit you.”

The promo image for “B–ch Queens,” a song by Richard Knight Jr. that was performed on Berlin’s stage. Credit: Provided/Richard Knight Jr.

A Launching Point For Artists’ Careers

Berlin Nightclub helped kick off many creative people’s careers, and the bar often attracted prominent artists to its dance floor and stages.

In recent years, the bar has featured headliners like Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Jessie Ware and Slayyyter, but Berlin has a long-standing history of attracting creative talent.

“I remember back in the day when John Waters would walk in,” Holtzman said. “And you could talk to 50 other people and hear similar stories.”

Luc Ami speaks into the microphone during a “Boyz 2 Men” show at Berlin Nightclub. Credit: Provided/Cori Blck

The nightclub was also a training ground for generations of Chicago drag performers. Amateur competitions like “Crash Landing” launched many drag performers into stardom.

Taking photos on the staircase leading down to Berlin’s dressing room was seen as a rite of passage for aspiring drag performers.

Lüc Ami, a drag performer, said Berlin gave a platform to alternative drag artists that aren’t always booked or celebrated in other LGBTQ+ bars.

“I always knew that this would be the space where I would be most celebrated, and I believe it is crucial, especially when starting out, to be in spaces where people can witness your stage presence and recognize your potential,” Lüc Ami said. “Berlin serves as a platform for alternative performers. People are more likely to embrace whatever I bring to the stage, offering support and sharing that type of content with others.”

The nightclub fostered a nurturing environment for drag artists to grow, try new things and find their chosen family, said Lüc Ami, who performed at Berlin with their drag children, Luv Ami-Stoole, BP and Booboo Kitty.

“The last show we performed before Berlin closed was when I took BP and Booboo Kitty under my wing, making it particularly special,” Luc Ami said. “Expanding my drag family at an iconic show and renowned bar — in a space that felt incredibly comfortable — felt like it was meant to be.”

But the club’s influence spanned beyond drag.

An old ad for Berlin that ran in Nightspots. Credit: Provided/Sukie de la Croix/Nightspots

Knight, who created the character of parody talk show host Dick O’Day, said connections he made through Berlin were instrumental in helping him reach a wider audience.

“I got to emcee the first croquet tournament fundraiser that Berlin was a part of as my Dick O’Day character,” Knight said. “And then I met the producer of ‘Wild Chicago’ on WTTW. He said I could submit a tape, so I did a piece about [the doorman’s] Barbie museum.”

The producer called Knight soon after with a job offer, he said.

“It was the only time they ever hired somebody in character to be on the show, and I was openly gay,” Knight said. “And it all came from people I met at Berlin.”

An old photo of a Berlin bartender that ran in Nightspots. Credit: Provided/Sukie de la Croix/Nightspots

‘At Berlin, I Felt Magnificent And Perfect’

Holtzman, who had been working within the AIDS community and as a freelance arts and entertainment writer, said she found herself at Berlin.

“I have stories for days and years about going to Berlin, coming out in broad daylight and then going to breakfast with our wacky haircuts,” Holtzman said. “But Berlin was special because it was a place where you felt like everything was possible and you could be anything you wanted to be.”

Richard Knight Jr. poses in the Berlin photo booth with friends around 1989. Credit: Provided/Richard Knight Jr.

At the time, Holtzman struggled with obesity, she said. But on Berlin’s dance floor, her insecurities vanished.

“At Berlin, I felt magnificent and perfect, like a queen,” Holtzman said. “It unplugged all my inhibitions and taught me this acceptance of myself.”

Sydryl Denila, a former security guard at Berlin and drag king known as Dr. Translove, said Berlin’s clubgoers became his chosen family.

“Berlin was a significant part of my life, and I can honestly say that Berlin saved my life,” Denila said. “It allowed me to be myself and find meaningful relationships. I met my drag dad there and also my partner.”

Self-love and expression was at the forefront of the Berlin experience, Knight said. People could walk in however they wanted to present themselves and be hailed for their creativity.

Writer Sukie de la Croix, who often photographed Berlin Nightclub in the late ’90s while he was managing editor of Nightspots, said Berlin was among his favorite bars to cover because “the people looked interesting” and the music was better than at the other LGBTQ+ bars.

Nightspots was a newspaper covering LGBTQ nightlife in Chicago for more than 20 years.

“It was this great place because it really was the Island of Misfit Toys,” de la Croix said.

Long-time patrons of Berlin said the bar’s closing has made them reflect on the close friendships they made during the club’s heyday.

“So many great things came out of the Berlin experience for me, but number one is the great friendships that became family to me,” Knight said.

