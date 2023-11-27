UPTOWN — The Winter Walk On Wilson is returning this week with a holiday market, music and theater performances and deals at local shops.

Winter Walk on Wilson, now in its ninth year, is 5-8 p.m. Friday along the business corridors on Broadway and Wilson Avenue.

A pop-up holiday market is 5-8 p.m. Friday at the future home of the Chicago Market co-op, 4620 N. Broadway. The historical Gerber building, where the co-op will open, will host nearly 30 craft vendors at the pop-up, including local makers Six Point Pet.

The event will also feature a theatrical performance at the Winthrop Family Historical Garden, 4628 N. Winthrop Ave.

The show will feature the “snow whale,” a large puppet that will be part of a performance at the garden before parading down Wilson Avenue. Attendees of the performance can take in music and “fire towers” that will provide warmth and light, according to organizers with the Uptown Chamber of Commerce.

A variety of performers and musicians will play along Wilson Avenue and in local businesses.

Uptown small businesses will provide specials and deals in consultation with the event. The first 20 people to stop at each participating business will receive a light-up lapel pin. Those spotted wearing the pin during the event have the chance to win gift cards and prizes.

Local bars — including 2 Bears Tavern, Uptown Taproom and Max’s Place — will provide drink specials during the event.

For a full list of events and participating businesses, click here.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: