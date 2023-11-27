LAKEVIEW — Rocker Neal Francis’ love of the sounds of the ’70s is no surprise.

Growing up in Oak Park in the ’90s, Francis’ musically inclined parents introduced him to their wide-ranging record collection, from Georges Bizet to Allen Toussaint to Sly and the Family Stone.

“I gravitate most toward the production of the 1970s,” Francis said. “It’s the coming together of musical influences: gospel, soul, jazz, rock ’n’ roll. Also, the technology used at the time to capture sound has such a distinct flavor to it.”

On Francis’ two studio albums — his 2019 debut, “Changes,” and the confident 2021 followup, “In Plain Sight” — you can hear echoes of Francis’ sonic building blocks, such as Stevie Wonder’s funked-up R&B and Steve Winwood and Traffic’s psychedelic rock. But unless you’ve actually witnessed Francis in concert, you might not fully appreciate his dedication to all the elements of an exalted era.

Enter “Francis Comes Alive,” the title of a live double album and a concert film, recorded and shot during two nights of concerts at Thalia Hall this March. Just released on subscription site nugs.net, the film gets its big-screen premiere Monday at the Music Box, 3733 N. Southport Ave., followed by a live Q&A with Francis and WXRT DJ Ryan Arnold.

From the opening seconds of the rockumentary, the aesthetic is clear. Francis swaggers onto the Pilsen stage, his handsome face framed by shaggy chestnut hair, dressed in full rockstar garb: a slammin’ black-and-silver bodysuit, with lapels like kites, unzipped almost all the way down to the gold belt at his navel. It’s easy to imagine him jumping off the pages of Creem — or Tiger Beat.

The look and sound of the band are echoed by the film’s cinematography. The movie toggles between sharp digital shots and semi-blurry images that seem like found footage from the late ’70s or early ’80s.

“Neal and I have a mutual respect for analog tools of creation,” said “Francis Comes Alive” director and Bucktown resident Alec Basse, who’d previously shot a few of Francis’s music videos. The pair’s first collaboration was the video for the upbeat jam “You Can’t Stop the Rain,” which features Francis going full ham on his childhood piano in a wood-paneled room with rain pouring down.

When their initial scheme to shoot on 16-millimeter had to be scrapped because of cost, Basse tapped into equipment the band already had.

“Neal and his bandmate, Kellen, own these great VHS cameras, which became our way to add an analog element to our film,” Basse said. “I love the look. It was really exciting in the edit to fit those shots in amongst the crispy 4K footage.”

The actual movie plan came relatively last minute, months after the concerts were booked. Initially the band wanted to record a live album after two and a half years of “pretty nonstop touring,” Francis said.

“I just kinda wanted to have a document of that,” he said.

But that idea rapidly grew after he attended a breathwork retreat where he had “a pretty profound experience — a visceral, almost psychedelic experience. I could see the project expanding. Some form of energy was telling me not to be afraid to think bigger.”

Right away, Francis contacted Basse to start planning. Meanwhile, the original lineup of musicians for the Thalia Hall shows was the standard Neal Francis quartet, rounded out by bandmates Kellen Boersma on guitar, Mike Starr on bass and Collin O’Brien on drums. But with a rockumentary to produce, the singer-songwriter assembled a team of 11 local musicians, including a trio of horn players and two backup singers. A simple four-man concert suddenly blew up into an event.

Neil Francis and band members in rehearsal. Credit: Alec Basse

“It took a massive amount of pre-production to get everything figured out,” said Basse, who worked with a team of 20 people on all aspects from stage design to the camera and audio crews. “I visited quite a few carpet/drapery rental places looking for the exact shade of white to dress the stage with.”

Against that backdrop, Francis and company’s ’70s duds — by wardrobe designer Rachel Epperson — really pop: Guitarist Boersma sports a white jumpsuit with fringe so long, he’s giving full rock angel.

What’s next for Francis? Following so much touring, he’s happy to stay home in Pilsen for most of 2024. He and the band will record another studio album with an eye to a fall release.

“I have so many songs written, the challenge is picking the ones we’re going to record,” he said. “I’m excited.”

“Francis Comes Alive: The Movie” screens 7 p.m. Monday at the Music Box Theatre. Tickets cost $20. The film is also available to view on nugs.net.

