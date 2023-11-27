Pedestrians brave the cold on Michigan Avenue in the Loop as sub-zero temperatures and blizzard conditions freeze Chicago on Dec. 23, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

CHICAGO — Bundle up, Chicago. It’s going to be a chilly week.

More snow flurries are expected Monday, with partly sunny skies peeking through and a high near 28 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures could drop to as low as 16 degrees by the evening.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but just as cold — with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 23 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunnier and a bit warmer, with a high near 39 degrees.

Thursday brings a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a warmer outlook with a high near 46 degrees, according to the weather service. There could be more rain at night, which is expected to see a low of 35 degrees.

Friday shows more chances of rain before noon and a cloudy day with a high near 41 degrees. Temperatures will dip to a low around 30 degrees at night.

The city’s warming centers will be open to assist unhoused people during the cold snap. The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie is open 24 hours, and residents can call 311 for more emergency shelter options.

The following warming centers are open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during extreme cold weather:

  • Englewood Community Service Center 
    1140 W. 79th St. 
    312-747-0200
     
  • Garfield Community Service Center 
    10 S. Kedzie Ave.
    312-746-5400
     
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center 
    4314 S. Cottage Grove
    312-747-2300
     
  • North Area Community Service Center 
    845 W. Wilson Ave.
    312-744-2580
     
  • South Chicago Community Service Center 
    8650 S. Commercial Ave.
    312-747-0500 
  • Trina Davila Community Service Center 
    4312 W. North Ave.
    312-744-2014 

