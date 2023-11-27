ROGERS PARK — Lifeline Theatre is leading a workshop for writers of colors to adapt written work into plays for the third year in a row.

The theater specializes in reimagining stories for the stage. During its 2021-2022 season, it began its annual adaptation workshop to platform more artists of color. Each year, two selected artists pen a play that Lifeline showcases over the summer.

Applications for the latest workshop are open until Dec. 17.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for our audiences and our patrons to connect to new work in its development phase,” said Lifeline Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan. “That process of new work development is a rewarding and rich experience.”

In previous workshops, writers have adapted everything from ancient Greek tragedies to their own books.

Earlier this year, Desi Moreno-Penson rewrote Euripides’ “The Bacchae” to focus on a dysfunctional Cuban family living in Florida. Brandon Zang, meanwhile, spun a story about an adopted Chinese-American teenager that drew inspiration from Chinese folklore and Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer’s Night Dream.”

Each season, the writers receive a $500 stipend, plus the support of a director and dramaturg, help with casting and regular feedback. The development process takes up to six months. But the exact support each participant receives varies, Duncan said, depending on their experience and questions.

“It’s not a set process,” Duncan said. “But it does start with what’s on the page and we read it and go, ‘OK.’ We may ask a series of questions. They may ask us, ‘I’m trying to accomplish this particular thing with this character. Did that read for you?’”

For artists interested in applying for this coming workshop, Duncan recommends coming in with a strong idea of how they would transform the work they’d like to adapt. Something like Shakespeare can become a “jumping-off point for telling a particular story,” she said, the way the 1999 teen comedy “10 Things I Hate About You” drew from “The Taming of the Shrew.”

“We look forward and always [are] excited about what type of work that artists would be interested in developing,” Duncan said.

