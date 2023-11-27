BRIGHTON PARK — There’s confusion surrounding whether or not a Brighton Park migrant tent camp is one step closer to opening.

Brighton Park Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th) said in an open letter to her constituents Saturday the city told her construction on the proposed migrant camp at 38th Street and California Avenue would kick off Monday.

“Let me be clear: I am opposed to the construction of his site, especially as the full environmental impact study results have not been shared with my office or with the community,” Ramirez wrote.

However, mayoral spokesperson Ronnie Reese told ABC7 that isn’t true — construction would not begin Monday.

It’s unclear when the city anticipates construction will start. Reese said Monday equipment delivery and staging is happening today so construction can start “at a later date.”

This is the latest back-and-forth between Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration and alderpeople over migrant plans.

When plans for the Brighton Park camp were first announced in October, Ramirez slammed Johnson for a lack of transparency surrounding the process.

“When Mayor Johnson’s office announced plans for winterized basecamps in September and asked alderpeople to submit locations in our wards that could support these temporary shelters, my office did not submit any locations,” the alderwoman wrote in an open letter last month. “The mayor’s administration has been in direct contact with the property owner of the site at 38th and California, without looping in my office.”

The “winterized base camps” were suggested by Johnson in September as a way to get thousands of migrants out of police stations and provide them a form of shelter as colder temperatures arrive.

Protestors at the site of the planned tent camp for asylum seekers in Brighton Park on Nov. 27, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Critics have been vocal in their opposition of the plan and of the company that received a $29 million city contract to build the camps.

Neighbor Judy Mai was among the handful of protestors outside the tent camp site Monday. She said she wants the city to cancel the project because they told the community “nothing” about its plans.

But city leaders have defended the decision as a necessary strategy. The city is also planning a tent camp at 115th and Halsted streets on the Far South Side.

About 500 people — families with children — would move into the Brighton Park tent camp at first, with an expected maximum of about 2,000 residents, said Cristina Pacione Zayas, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s deputy chief of staff, at a community meeting in October.

City departments have been evaluating the site, including doing an environmental assessment since the land has a history of industrial use, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

If the site clears all its assessments, it would take at least four days to set up the physical camp and several more days before welcoming residents, according to a city fact sheet.

Ramirez said in her letter there are “toxic metals” in the soil. Even though the city has remediated the area, the alderwoman said she’s still not convinced that people staying at this site would be safe.

