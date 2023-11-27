BRONZEVILLE — The Bronzeville National Heritage Area has received a $25,000 federal grant nearly a year after its creation.

The Open OutDoors for Kids grant, part of the National Park Foundation, will fund educational programs for elementary school students. The project was among 99 grantees awarded $4.4 million for the 2023-2024 school year.

“It will provide at least one field trip for each class of fourth-graders in the schools that are selected to go to Pullman National Historic Park and also to visit, if possible, a Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum and the Emmett Till and Mamie Till Mobley National Monument,” said local historian and educator Bernard Turner, who serves as executive director of the Bronzeville National Heritage Area commission.

“So … two of those things are related to national parks, and the other one is related to the Great Migration and Black history.”

The fourth-graders will also learn about the labor movement through engagement from onsite staff, virtual presentations and research projects. The commission is in the process of selecting participating schools. Invitations have been extended to several, including two in Bronzeville, two on the North Side and one in South Shore, said Turner, adding that suburban schools can participate, as well.

While the Open OutDoors for Kids grant only covers this school year, the commission will be allowed to apply again next year as they expand to add more school and activities, Turner said.

The designation of the Bronzeville National Heritage Area became official in December when President Joe Biden signed it into law. It had long been championed by former Rep. Bobby Rush, who told Block Club ensuring its creation was a “top priority” before leaving office.

The national heritage area encompasses a large swath of Bronzeville, from 17th to 71st streets, and serves to protect and preserve over 200 cultural attractions within those boundaries, including the Ida B. Wells monument, The Forum and Roberts Temple Church. National heritage areas receive up to $10 million over 15 years in federal funds.

It also serves to boost the local economy through tourism, aiding in ongoing efforts to revitalize the area. Current projects include Bronzeville Lakefront — the multibillion-dollar makeover of the former Michael Reese Hospital campus — and the Bronzeville Trail, which calls for the conversion of an abandoned rail line into a bike and walking path.

Turner said the commission is in the midst of developing a management plan for engaging the community and getting the funds to match the federal funds they receive.

