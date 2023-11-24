CHICAGO — Hundreds gathered Monday to mourn firefighter Andrew Price, the fourth Chicago firefighter killed this year in the line of action.

Southeast Side staple Calumet Fisheries caught fire just a few days after reopening from a city-mandated closure.

And iconic LGBTQ+ bar Berlin closed after 40 years.

See what Block Club reporters captured while covering our neighborhoods this week.

Jordan Price kisses his mother, Rochelle Price, on the head during the funeral for fallen Chicago firefighter Andrew Price at Navy Pier on Nov. 20, 2023. Price died while battling a fire in Lincoln Park on Nov. 13. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

A Chicago police official makes a photo during the funeral for fallen Chicago Firefighter Andrew Price at Navy Pier on Nov. 20, 2023. Price died while battling a fire in Lincoln Park on Nov. 13. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Hundreds of firefighters queue up for the funeral for fallen Chicago firefighter Andrew Price at Navy Pier on Nov. 20, 2023. Price died while battling a fire in Lincoln Park on Nov. 13. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Hundreds Attend Funeral For Firefighter Andrew ‘Drew’ Price: ‘Until We Meet Again, Mahalo’

Fire damage at Calumet Fisheries on Nov. 21, 2023. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Calumet Fisheries Catches Fire Days After Reopening From Failed Health Inspection

Good Neighbor is owned by Carli Goltowski, pictured Nov. 15, 2023 inside her new boutique in Logan Square. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Over a dozen brands are sold at Good Neighbor boutique, 2319 N. Milwaukee Ave., as seen Nov. 15, 2023 in Logan Square. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Good Neighbor Boutique Brings ‘Chill’ Everyday Outfits To Logan Square

Longtime Weinberg employees Anna Camacho (l) and Maria Gonzales help prepare inventory for the store’s final weeks. Credit: Jamie Nesbitt Golden / Block Club Chicago

Read more: Weinberg Hosiery Closing In December After 60 Years On Roosevelt Road

Mayor Brandon Johnson, Ald. Jason Ervin and State Rep. La Shawn Ford viewing the new Narcan vending machine in Garfield Park. Credit: Trey Arline/Block Club Chicago

Read more: City Launches Public Health Vending Machine Program In Garfield Park

Julie Alleyne, owner of Ecclection at 6049 W. Irving Park Road, smiles for a photo inside her sparkly cave and mini workshop as seen Nov. 16, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Read more: New Portage Park Shop Ecclection Is Stacked With Local Artwork, Vintage Finds And More

Phayes and Your Happy Place at 2501 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square on Nov. 21, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Logan Square’s Your Happy Place Liquors Closing After 7 Years, Blames Landlord Dispute

Shoes designed by Mohop at the Chicago Artisan Co-op Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

Read more: After Designing Heels For Woman With World’s Largest Feet, Chicago Boutique Launches Artisan Co-Op

Berlin Nightclub, 954 W. Belmont Ave. Credit: Amber Stoughtenborough

Read more: Berlin Nightclub Closes After 40 Years In Chicago: ‘There’s A Lot Of Pain In The Community Right Now’

