DOWNTOWN — The Shedd Aquarium is sharing how some of its animals are feasting this Thanksgiving season.

Animals are finding joy in tasty treats this week, according to a Shedd news release.

Kenney the sea lion pup and the Shedd’s new rockhopper chick are the babies of the aquarium, but they’ve already developed polar opposite tastes, according to the Shedd. Kenney and other sea lions are open to anything, consuming up to 50 species of fish, squid, octopus and abalone.

But rockhopper penguins are more selective, eating only two species of fish: herring and capelin, which are part of their diet in the wild.

Watch the video:

Still, Kenney’s diet isn’t nearly as plentiful as beluga whale Kimalu’s. Each of the aquarium’s eight beluga whales consume 30-50 pounds of fish and seafood daily, including herring, octopus and squid, according to the Shedd. Even your big Thanksgiving turkey can’t match up to what they’re given on any given day.

But none of these dining choices are as outwardly strange as the blacktip reef shark’s. Though they love to eat fish, the sharks will also eat crustaceans, cephalopods, mollusks and even snakes, according to the aquarium. At the Shedd, each of the sharks has the fishy equivalent of a dinner bell, and they swim up to the surface for a prime cut of fish.

Clouded archerfish rival the blacktip reef shark’s eating habits. They spit water at their prey to flick them off a stick an animal care specialist holds up, according to the Shedd. In the wild, they’re also able to leap up to 11 inches out of the water to catch insects in their mouths.

Spotted wobbegongs, another shark species known as the “carpet shark,” typically roam on the habitat floor, according to the Shedd. These sharks are late night snackers, and prey on invertebrates and bony fish that live on the ocean floor.

Finally, the Shedd’s adorable otters, Copper and Watson, dined on crabs for their Thanksgiving meal. The two have learned to crack the shells open by banging them against hard surfaces in their habitats.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: