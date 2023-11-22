ANDERSONVILLE — Late trans activist Elise Malary, a founding member of the Chicago Therapy Collective and an integral part of Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community, will have a street named in her honor.

Catalpa Avenue between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue will be given the honorary name “Elise Malary Way,” Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) announced Monday. It is also Trans Day of Remembrance.

Malary, a Black trans woman, was a prominent advocate for the transgender community and was a founding member of Andersonville-based Chicago Therapy Collective, which aims to alleviate LGBTQ health disparities through education, therapy, advocacy and the arts.

Malary died at 31 in March 2022. Her death was mourned by the Andersonville and Chicago LGBTQ+ communities, with a vigil in her memory attracting hundreds.

Vasquez, who met Malary while he was running for office, said her death laid bare how positive a force Malary was in the community and how she brought together all types of people. The alderperson said he had been looking into honoring her with a street name since she died.

“She was always someone who was just really the brightest kind of light, always cheerful, always happy,” Vasquez said. “She has always brought a kind of energy to her that that just would brighten it all up. She’s very fierce. She would call things like they are, and we miss her.”

Vasquez said Catalpa Avenue was chosen for the honorary sign because it’s in line to become Catalpa Plaza.

An ordinance that paves the way for the honorary street name has been introduced to the City Council, and Vasquez said it could be approved next month. A ceremony to present a new street sign is in the works, he said.

The temporary chalk mural that community members and loved ones first created to honor Elise Malary in March 2022. Credit: Provided

The street name announcement comes alongside a move by the Chicago Therapy Collective to erect a permanent mural in Andersonville honoring Malary.

The collective is seeking proposals from artists with experience in the visual arts to plan and install a large mural that will “serve as a landmark to celebrate her life and Black Trans Lives for years to come,” according to its application.

A chalk mural dedicated to the late activist has been up on the exterior of Women & Children First Bookstore and is visible from the corner of Clark Street and Farragut Avenue. The mural will replace it with something more permanent.

Malary worked to combat all types of anti-trans violence, leading a “chalk” Andersonville project in 2019 after the Women & Children First Bookstore was defaced with transphobic messaging. She had helped gather more than 100 people to write trans-affirming messages all over the neighborhood.

The mural concept should feature Malary and enshrine her legacy in Chicago’s Black Trans Lives Matter movement, according to a Monday news release from the Chicago Therapy Collective.

The mural project will take its place and is expected to take a year to complete, finishing on Trans Remembrance Day 2024.

Since 2022’s Trans Day of Remembrance, 33 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been killed by violence in the United States, according to a new Human Rights Campaign report. Most were Black transgender women.

“We believe in the future that Elise worked tirelessly for, one where the people and organizations that make up the neighborhood will continue to grow not just as leaders of LGBTQ+ inclusion and equity, but Black and Brown inclusion and equity as well,” the therapy collective said in the Monday news release.

