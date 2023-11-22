LOGAN SQUARE — A massive fire engulfed a Logan Square warehouse early Wednesday.

The fire started in the back of the warehouse, 2701 N. Pulaski Road, in the early morning, Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

The blaze escalated to a 3-11, bringing more than 220 firefighters to the scene, Langford said.

The fire was extinguished overnight without any injuries, Langford said. The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

The address is home to Vero Design + Build, a local contractor and architectural design company. NBC5 reported the roof of the warehouse collapsed and the building is likely a total loss.

Last week, a South Side food packing warehouse went up in smoke, with the dark plumes visible to morning commuters on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Langford said the recent fire spree is not out of the ordinary for the peak season, which typically runs through February.

“Fires pick up when people are starting to use more heat. It’s just that time of year,” Langford said. “When it gets colder, it makes more fires.”

