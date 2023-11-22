AUBURN GRESHAM — A South Side alderman’s claims that warming centers in his ward will be used as migrant shelters is not true, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office said.

Ald. David Moore (17th) released a letter Tuesday addressed to Johnson saying public spaces in his ward will soon become warming centers used to house migrants. The letter circulated on social media, angering South Side residents.

But it’s not true, Johnson’s office said Friday.

“Warming centers are not, nor have they ever, been considered for shelters for asylum seekers in the 17th Ward,” Johnson press secretary Ronnie Reese said in an email.

In his letter, Moore claimed Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.; Ogden Park, 6500 S. Racine Ave.; and Marquette Park, 6743 S. Kedzie Ave., will serve as warming centers “in response to the weather changing and the need to get asylum seekers off the street.”

The city’s Department of Family and Support Services typically opens its six warming centers when temperatures drop to 32 degrees or lower. One of the locations, the Englewood Community Service Center at 1140 W. 79th St., also falls in Moore’s ward.

If needed, city-operated libraries and park facilities can also be used as warming centers during evening hours, weekends and holidays, according to the city.

Moore claimed in his letter that warming centers will “essentially turn the 17th Ward’s library and public parks into migrant shelters” and that he “vehemently reject[s] any plan that would displace my residents and threaten the safety of their children.”

Ogden Park in Englewood on Sept. 15, 2021. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

But the warming centers open every year — and libraries and park facilities “will not be used for shelter, nor will any residents or programming be displaced,” the Mayor’s Office said in a statement.

Moore did not respond to Block Club’s request for comment on why he thinks these warming centers will be used to house asylum seekers.

“It is my understanding, from previous conversations, that your administration does not believe alderpersons are required to be a part of the decision-making process when it comes to what is best for our wards and residents,” Moore wrote in the letter. “That is unfortunate since we are the ones elected by the residents to interface with the administration on their behalf.”

In a Tuesday letter addressed to Mayor Brandon Johnson, Ald. David Moore (17th) alleges the city will use two public parks and a library to house migrants as temperatures drop. Credit: Provided

Moore’s letter comes days after Gov. JB Pritzker announced an additional $160 million in state funding to aid and house migrants as freezing temperatures roll in.

More than 22,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago. Hundreds continue to sleep outside. As of Wednesday morning, more than 12,000 were living in the city’s 25 temporary shelters. Nearly 1,400 people are housed in police stations, with more than 300 at O’Hare Airport, according to city data.

Of the state funding, $65 million will go toward creating a “winterized soft shelter site” for up to 2,000 asylum seekers, prioritizing people living outside or at police stations and the airport for temporary housing.

The newly funded site will coincide with Johnson’s plan to build winterized tent camps on lots in Roseland at 115th and Halsted streets and Brighton Park at 38th Street and California Avenue.

Englewood Community Service Center Credit: Google

The city’s six warming centers are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday when temperatures dip. The Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open 24 hours daily.

People can call 311 to locate a warming center, request a well-being check, report inadequate heat in residential buildings and receive recent information about warming centers at any time.

The warming centers:

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 W. 79th St.

312-747-0200

10 S. Kedzie Ave.

312-746-5400

4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

312-747-2300

845 W. Wilson Ave.

312-744-2580

8650 S. Commercial Ave.

312-747-0500

4312 W. North Ave.

312-744-2014

A flyer in Spanish for the warming centers today. Credit: City of Chicago Department of Family & Support Services

