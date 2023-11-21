WRIGLEYVILLE — Tin Roof, a live music venue chain with origins in Nashville, opened its first Chicago location Friday in Wrigleyville.

Tin Roof, 3519 N. Clark St., is a bar and restaurant with two stages that host live music every day, according to its website. Representatives did not return requests for comment.

The first Tin Roof opened in 2002 near Nashville’s Music Row, according to the bar’s website. It was a place for musicians to play and hang out after their shows.

The brand has grown to have nearly two dozen locations across the country, including in Indianapolis, Detroit and Kansas City, according to the website.

Tin Roof Wrigleyville has a full kitchen, multiple bars and TVs that will play sports games, according to its website. It sits under the UFC gym in the Addison & Clark building, just two blocks south of Wrigley Field.

Tin Roof’s menu focuses on wings and hand-breaded chicken tenders, according to its website. Popular items include the Nashville hot chicken sandwich and the funnel cake.

The 6,000-square-foot bar and restaurant also has a mezzanine level and private event room, according to its website. Tin Roof can be rented out for private events.

Upcoming shows and events at Tin Roof:

Intelligence Check Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

DJ Jem at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Tatum Scott, DJ Action Jackson and Yearlove beginning 6 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Post-Brunch Beats with DJ Action Jackson at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: