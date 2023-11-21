ALBANY PARK — An apartment and retail building has been proposed for a lot near the Chicago River in Albany Park.

Developers MAS Ventures LLC and Malek Abdulsamad want to build a five-story building with 40 apartments at 2919 W. Lawrence Ave. It would be called the Lawrence Gateway.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) is hosting a virtual community meeting about the proposal 6 p.m. Tuesday. To sign up, click here. The building would need a zoning change to go forward.

The proposed development at 2919 W. Lawrence Ave. Credit: Provided.

Apartments would be a mix of studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms. Twenty percent of them would be affordable.

The building would have a fifth-floor lounge and outdoor deck overlooking Ronan Park and the river, and it would have 10,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

The project would also include 20 parking spaces. Two of the parking spots would be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and four would be for electric vehicles, according to the plans.

