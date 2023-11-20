PILSEN — Chicagoans can get active and bring in donations for migrants staying in police stations at a 5K in Pilsen.

Alejandra Ruales, an avid runner from Bogotá, Colombia, is partnering with the Venezuelan-owned Mandala Cafe, 1641 W. 18th St., for the Dec. 10 event. Participants will meet up at the cafe at 9 a.m. before taking off on a 5K run/walk or a 1-mile walk, Ruales said.

Runners will start in waves, depending on the pace they want to run and to prevent the sidewalks from being too congested, and they will finish back at Mandala, Ruales said.

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring gently used or new winter gear or buy items through an Amazon Wish List for migrants at the nearby Near West (12th) District police station, 1412 S. Blue Island Ave.

Ruales, a Pilsen resident, said she occasionally passes by the police station on her runs and sees the dozens of tents where people have been sleeping lately. She decided to organize the run to tap into the support Chicago’s running community gave her when she first moved to the city in 2013, she said.

“I have a community that has brought my warmth, who has supported me and helped me grow, and I just think that the same community can show up for our new neighbors,” Ruales said. “It’s just one way that we can take action, step up. Chicago is a city that has been built by migrants. There’s no reason why we can’t keep supporting people.”

So far, about 40 people have signed up for the run, Ruales said.

Nhedia Arocha, one of Mandala’s owners, said she was happy to support the run and its cause because she knows how beneficial it is to get new arrivals winter gear heading into the colder months.

“I hope it’s a success,” said Arocha, who moved to Chicago from Venezuela five years ago. “There’s so many people who need help. And as we all know, coats and winter boots can be expensive.”

Ruales said the run is open to anyone, regardless of their running experience or pace. It’s an opportunity for people to gather and get into the spirit of giving, she said.

“When I came to the U.S., I had a clear path, but not everybody has that,” said Ruales, who came to the country to attend college in Iowa. “I think if we’re able to provide warmth and a sense of community and show up — why not?”

