CHICAGO — It’s been a challenging week as Chicago mourns another loss in the Fire Department.

Firefighter Andrew Price died Monday battling a fire in Lincoln Park, the fourth firefighter to die in action this year.

Elsewhere in the city, a popular brewery is shutting down, protesters showed support for Palestinians, a Black-owned grocery store on the West Side took a big step forward and a Marine Corps veteran realized a long-delayed dream with the Chicago Blackhawks.

See what Block Club reporters captured while covering our neighborhoods this week.

Members of the Chicago Police and Fire departments gathered as the remains of fallen firefighter Andrew “Drew” Price arrived at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office on Nov. 13, 2023. Price died in an early-morning blaze at bar Lincoln Station in Lincoln Park. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

CFD Firefighter Andrew “Drew” Price died in an early-morning blaze at neighborhood bar Lincoln Station, 2430-32 N. Lincoln Ave., Nov. 13, 2023. Credit: Mack Liederman/Block Club Chicago

Ismael Diaz serves plates of entrees during the Farewell and Hello Luncheon at Sikia Restaurant — of the Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute in Englewood — on Nov. 15, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The dessert of the Farewell and Hello Luncheon at Sikia Restaurant was a sweet potato crème brûlée, caramel apple crisp, vanilla ice cream and a port wine reduction on Nov. 15, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

From left to right: Students Symphone Destin, Jasmin Antunez, Brandon Snipe and Skel Gracie prepare an autumn panzanella salad during the Farewell and Hello Luncheon at Sikia Restaurant — of the Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute in Englewood — on Nov. 15, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Protesters gathered at the Ogilvie Transportation Center in the Loop Nov. 13, 2023 in what organizers called the “largest mass action of Midwest Jews, united in solidarity with Palestinians, in history.” Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Protesters gathered at the Ogilvie Transportation Center in the Loop Nov. 13, 2023 in what organizers called the “largest mass action of Midwest Jews, united in solidarity with Palestinians, in history.” Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Cpl. Joseph Foltman was recognized at the Chicago Blackhawks game on Nov. 16, 2023. Foltman was given a tryout as a goalie for the Blackhawks in 1967 but instead enlisted in the Vietnam War. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

A fight breaks out as the Chicago Blackhawks play the Tampa Bay Lightning at United Center, losing 4-2, on Nov. 16, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Cpl. Joseph Foltman (left) was recognized at the Chicago Blackhawks game on Nov. 16, 2023. Foltman was given a tryout as a goalie for the Blackhawks in 1967 but instead enlisted in the Vietnam War. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Gisel Romero, Dr. Angela Sedeño and Veronica Perez pose for a portrait at the future home of LoSAH Center of Hope’s mental health center, 3557 W. Armitage Ave., in Logan Square on Nov. 13, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dr. Angela Sedeño looks around the construction at the future home of LoSAH Center of Hope’s mental health center, 3557 W. Armitage Ave., in Logan Square on Nov. 13, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The interior of Deep Red Wine Merchant, 2901 N. Milwaukee Ave., is seen Nov. 10, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Sheila Haennicke holds the prayer card for her late son, David, next to the new vending machine that distributes Narcan at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station on Nov. 8, 2023. Her son died of an overdose on a Blue Line train two years ago. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

A Public Health Vending Machine that distributes Narcan (Naloxone) was recently installed at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station on Nov. 8, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Sheila Haennicke boards a CTA Red Line train at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station on Nov. 8, 2023. Her late son, David, died of an overdose on a Blue Line train two years ago. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

West Side Health Authority founder Jackie Reed (center) and others pick out fresh apples and other produce during the groundbreaking of Forty Acres Fresh Market on Nov. 15, 2023. Credit: Trey Arline/ Block Club Chicago

Forty Acres Fresh Market founder Liz Abunaw smashing bricks with a sledgehammer during the groundbreaking event for her store. Credit: Trey Arline/ Block Club Chicago

Ashlee Niec, general manager, pours a beer at Metropolitan Brewery, 3057 N. Rockwell Ave., in Avondale on Nov. 14, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

People enjoy beer and camaraderie at Metropolitan Brewery, 3057 N. Rockwell Ave., in Avondale on Nov. 14, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin greets a family of migrants as Ald. Bill Conway (34th) hosts a free community legal clinic to assist new arrivals with the application for Temporary Protective Status and work authorization in the Loop on Nov. 10, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Volunteer Robert helps Jefferson from Venezuela as Ald. Bill Conway (34th) hosts a free community legal clinic to assist new arrivals with the application for Temporary Protective Status and work authorization in the Loop on Nov. 10, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Covent Apartments, 2653 N. Clark St. Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago

Spicy apple botanical wax sachets are on display at Distinct Bath and Body, 4046 N. Milwaukee Ave., as seen Oct. 30, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Vital Chinatown has one wall dedicated to streetwear apparel and another to rare and luxury sneakers. Credit: Mack Liederman/Block Club Chicago

The Chicago skyline looms over a colorful Lake Michigan and fall colors at Montrose Bird Sanctuary on Nov. 14, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

