CITYWIDE — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the deadline is rapidly closing to figure out whether you want to prep all the turkey and fixings yourself or leave it to one of the city’s many culinary experts.

While the traditional view of Thanksgiving dinner features guests nestled in someone’s home enjoying trays upon trays of from-scratch food, some diners find that going out for a sumptuous holiday meal is a delicious, less-stressful option on turkey day. It’s also a preferable option for those who are saving their miles to travel to visit family over the December holidays, or just those who still want to recognize the holiday but are feeling inclined toward a smaller, more intimate Thanksgiving.

Many of the city’s biggest restaurants have already booked up, but there’s still time to catch some of these festive culinary experiences prepared by some of the finest chefs across the city’s neighborhoods. Below are just a few of the options available, ranging in price from indulgent to one that’s absolutely free.

As of today, all of these restaurants are still taking reservations for Thanksgiving Day — but as there’s about a week to go, we advise you to make those reservations sooner rather than later for a holiday feast you won’t soon forget.

Lincoln Square

Artango Bar & Steakhouse, 4767 N. Lincoln Ave.

Lincoln Square’s popular Argentine steakhouse will be open on Thanksgiving Eve and Day with three courses at $85/adult. You can choose from five different entrees, from a traditional roasted turkey breast with Brussels sprouts, mashed potato, and gravy to a grass-fed Argentine NY Strip steak with roasted potato and seasonal veggies. The dessert menu consists of molten chocolate cake and flan, and you’ll have a live jazz piano accompaniment to your family’s special day. (Kids’ menus will be on hand for the little ones.)

At Artango in Lincoln Square, you can bypass turkey and order an Argentine NY Strip steak for your Thanksgiving dinner. Credit: Artango/Facebook

Gold Coast

Somerset, 1112 N. State St.

Located in the historic Viceroy Chicago hotel, Somerset’s farm-to-table, “garden-to-glass” dining experience extends to Thanksgiving. This year, they’ve set up a family-style dinner with “live action stations” for entrees, including turkey and roast beef carving stations and a quiche station. Mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans almondine and cranberry sauce accompany the rest, with a delightful assortment of petits four, pies, macarons and sweets to follow. Tickets are $145/person, with a kids’ Thanksgiving ticket as an add-on.

West Loop

The Allis, 113 N. Green St. #125

Soho House Chicago’s ground-floor restaurant, The Allis, offers a relaxed, welcoming space for dinners and meetings on most days. But on Thanksgiving from noon-7:30pm, the Allis will offer an individual Thanksgiving platter for $49/person. That includes a traditional plate filled with sliced turkey, gravy, Parker House rolls, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, pumpkin basque cheesecake and more.

Downtown

Roanoke, 135 W. Madison St.

One of the Magnificent Mile’s most sought-after restaurants, Roanoke, located just across the street from St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the historic LaSalle Building, is offering a special Thanksgiving menu augmented by its warm, copper-laden decor.

The menu will feature a mix of the restaurant’s classic dishes alongside some classic Thanksgiving-themed dishes.

Downtown restaurant Roanoke is just one of many establishments across the city offering a special holiday menu on Thanksgiving. Credit: Roanoke Restaurant/Facebook

Lakeview and Irving Park

Las Tablas Colombian Steak House, 2942 N. Lincoln Ave. and 4920 W. Irving Park Road

If you want a Thanksgiving dinner made for you, but still want to eat in the comfort of home, consider the Thanksgiving Fiesta packages offered by Las Tablas Steak House, with pickups available at both of their locations. From noon-9 p.m., they’re offering three distinct packages: a smaller meal for 2 ($78) with empanadas, pork ribs with passion fruit barbecue, ajiaco soup, sangria, rice and beans and a coconut flan; a larger version of that meal for $98, this time with picada Colombiana as an entree; and a four-person meal for $165 with picada mar y tierra (surf and turf).

South Side

Two Fish Crab Shack, 641 E. 47th St.

If you want to save money while filling your day with delicious food and music, the beloved South Side crab shack continues its annual free Thanksgiving Dinner this year.

Open from “12 p.m. until exhausted” on the day, the folks at Two Fish will be serving a host of entrees from the traditional turkey to their signature crab legs, as well as fried chicken, turkey chops and a host of others. There’s also all the fixings, from Cajun pasta to sweet potatoes to cornbread dressing and more. Plus, DJ Tance will return to lay down some ambiance.

