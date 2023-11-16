ROGERS PARK — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot during a fight near the Howard Red Line station Thursday afternoon, even as authorities flooded the area in the wake of a nearby CTA train collision hours earlier.

The man was standing near the corner of Howard and Paulina streets just before 2 p.m. Thursday when he got into a fight with another person, both local residents, according to Chicago Police and Ald. Maria Hadden (49th).

One of the men grabbed a gun and opened fire, striking the 30-year-old man in his torso, police said in an incident report.

The shooting happened around the corner from where authorities were responding to a train collision in the CTA rail yard north of Howard Street.

People near the scene of the shooting tried to get the injured man into the back of a car, but an ambulance quickly arrived on scene, according to a Block Club reporter who witnessed the incident. Paramedics and those on the scene helped get the man from the car to the ambulance.

Police said the wounded man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

The shooting was captured on security camera and a person has been arrested in the incident, Hadden said in a message to residents. Chicago Police, however, said no arrests have been made.

The fatal shooting took place about three hours after a train collision near the Howard Red Line station injured 23 people.

Before 11 a.m. Thursday, a Yellow Line train traveling southbound from Skokie collided with rail equipment in the rail yard north of Howard Street. Three people were rushed to hospital in critical condition while 20 other were brought in serious-to-good condition, authorities said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: