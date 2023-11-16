ROGERS PARK — A Yellow Line train crashed into machinery near the Howard Red Line station Thursday morning, injuring nearly two dozen people, according to reports.

The crash happened about 11 a.m., when a Yellow Line train traveling south from Skokie struck rail equipment while passing through the rail yard just north of Howard Street, according to the CTA.

Photos from the Chicago Fire Department show a badly damaged train car — its end caved in — on tracks near CTA machinery.

Fifteen ambulances were responding to the scene, according to the Fire Department. Three people were transported to hospital in “red,” or critical, condition, the department said on social media. Nine were transported in “yellow” condition and 11 in “green” or good condition.

Fifteen others refused medical attention at the scene. There were 38 people on the Yellow Line train that crashed, Fire Department officials said at the scene.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), speaking during a livestream shortly after the crash, said it was possible the train’s conductor had a medical emergency.

“We know there are injuries,” Hadden said. “I don’t know the extent of the damage.”

The Chicago and Evanston fire departments responded to the crash, where a fire was struck, the Chicago agency shared on Twitter.

The Red Line was suspended between Howard Street and Belmont, with buses in service to act as shuttles between the closed stops, the CTA said in a service update. Red Line service resumed with delays just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Purple and Yellow line trains are also suspended.

Paul Altamirano is a heating and cooling specialist working construction on a new building at 100 E. Chicago Ave. on the border of Evanston and Rogers Park when he heard a loud, metallic bang around 10:30 a.m. He thought the noise was related to construction work at his job site.

“I was at the gas station picking up some coffee when I ran into one of the passengers who told me about the crash,” he said.

Soon after he saw first responders arrive in droves and police told his crew, which was working on the building’s exterior, to leave the area, he said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more updates.

