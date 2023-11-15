CHICAGO — The city’s small businesses are full of gifts for your friends, families and coworkers, no matter what you need.

Block Club’s reporters are highlighting more than 130 small businesses across the city in this year’s installment. They have toys, clothes, jewelry, art, books, candles and more — and some even offer tours, lessons and other experiences.

Keep scrolling to see every neighborhood guide we created, or check out the offerings on this map.

You can also search by business, neighborhood and type of gift in our database.

Search our map and database:

We know this guide is not comprehensive, but we’re a small team.

If you have a local gift guide for your neighborhood, please let us know by emailing newsroom@blockclubchi.org or tweet us here.

We are also well aware the holidays will be extra difficult for thousands of Chicagoans this year, so we rounded up more than 50 mutual aid efforts and nonprofits helping people now. If you’re able to volunteer or donate, more help is needed. If you are in need, click here for more information.

And if you’re feeling extra generous, please consider supporting our nonprofit newsroom. Here’s a guide to how you can help Block Club — including ways you can help for free!

Check out the guides:

Chicago historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas gives a group of high school students a tour of Bronzeville on Feb. 23, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Honey harvested at the Garfield Park Conservatory. Credit: Provided

Inside Lost Girls & Luvsick Home at 2708 N. Sawyer Ave. Credit: Provided/Morgan Scofes

Located inside of an old church at 103rd and Western and loaded with a wide array of quirky giftables, Haven 1890 is a the kind of shop you’ll need several hours to peruse. Credit: Crystal Paul/Block Club Chicago

Vital Chinatown has one wall dedicated to streetwear apparel and another to rare and luxury sneakers. Credit: Mack Liederman/Block Club Chicago

In need of a gift idea? Check out these small businesses in Bronzeville and South Loop. Credit: Provided.

Check out these local businesses for holiday shopping in the West Loop and Downtown Credit: Social Media

Customers pose at Powell’s Books Chicago during the bookstore’s “Midnight Madness” half-off sale earlier this year. Credit: Facebook / Powell's Books Chicago

The Chicago hat for toddlers ($24), “Where’s the Snowman?” ($9.99) and the organic two-way zipper footie ($36) are all available at Mini Wonder. Credit: Provided/Mini Wonder

Products at Merz Apothecary in Lincoln Square Credit: Facebook

Credit: Madison Savedra/Block Club Chicago

REP CHI, 4425 N. Milwaukee Ave., has everything you need to celebrate your Chicago love while supporting local artists and new sweaters, as seen Oct. 30, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Pullman resident Angela Turner was inspired to create her jewelry and reversible bags by the crafting she did as a teenager and a career working with ancient jewelry at the Field Museum. Credit: Provided

Woolly Mammoth is as much a museum of curiosities as it is a gift shop. Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago

Boots for sale at Alcala’s Western Wear, 1733 W. Chicago Ave., in West Town on Sept. 29, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Erica Avant, Ismael Vargas, Tanka Bradford, Casey Holtschneider and Carl Wiley pose for a portrait at LYTE Lounge, 549 E. 76th St. in Greater Grand Crossing on July 6, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago reporter Madison Savedra is greeted by a puppy at PAWS Chicago Medical Center in Little Village on Feb. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Previous Gift Guides:

• 2022

• 2021

• 2020

Do you want your business added to our gift guide? Sponsored spots are still available! Email zack@blockclubchi.org for more information.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: