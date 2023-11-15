WEST TOWN — Whether it’s a cocktail starter pack, that perfect pair of cowboy boots, a delectable slice of chocolate cake or the funky living room chair you’ve been searching for, it’s all within reach across the West Town, Bucktown and Wicker Park area this holiday season.

The neighborhoods are stocked with locally-owned gift shops, vintage resellers, bakeries and wine stores, providing more than enough options to find the perfect gift for everyone in your life — and maybe yourself, too.

Check out a small selection of gifts from around the neighborhoods:

West Town

The alterations section at Alcala’s Western Wear, 1733 W. Chicago Ave., in West Town on Sept. 29, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Alcala’s Western Wear, 1733 W. Chicago Ave. Website

It’s a classic but for good reason: you just can’t beat Alcala’s, which has sold cowboy hats, boots, jeans and a variety of other western wear on Chicago Avenue for more than 50 years. It’s hard to imagine West Town without the rearing horse sign that hangs over the neighborhood — or the frequent sidewalk sales the Alcala family puts on.

The higher-end items at Alcala’s can be thousands of dollars, but there are still plenty of affordable boot and hat options. If you’re looking for smaller cowboy accessories, check out their array of belt buckles, spurs and jewelry, all on display in the front of the store.

Alcala’s is open 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays. 312-226-0152.

A bird mobile at RR#1 in West Town Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

RR#1 Chicago, 814 N. Ashland Ave. Website

Housed in a former pharmacy, RR#1 is a maximalist version of the local gift shop, with seemingly every surface and shelf covered with products for sale. The dimly-lit boutique is a calming presence on busy Ashland Avenue, making it easy to spend a lot of time — and perhaps a lot of money — while you’re there.

The store carries items for both children and adults, with the line between those categories blurry or even non-existent. That includes bird mobiles handmade in Colombia (prices vary), cocktail glasses ($16+), stuffed cardinals and other animals and Chicago-specific stationery perfect for holiday cards. At the counter, RR#1 also carries a selection of old school candies and offbeat jewelry.

RR#1 is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sundays. 312-421-9079.

Selections from Dial M For Modern’s West Town showroom at 181 W. Grand Ave. Credit: Quinn Myers/Instagram

Dial M For Modern, 1818 W. Grand Ave. Website

One of the city’s best known furniture resale shops, Dial M For Modern relocated this year from its longtime home in Logan Square to West Town’s Grand Avenue.

The vintage store’s new spot is filled with mid-century and postmodern pieces and housewares, including a Boris Tabacoff swivel chair and a funky “space age” lamp. While items are constantly flowing in and out of the store, management consistently updates Instagram with their latest finds.

Dial M For Modern joins a growing number of vintage furniture stores in West Town like River Otter, Circa Modern and, most recently, Carefully Picked. Each occupy their own niche while operators encourage customers to shop across the “vintage district” that’s sprouted up in the neighborhood.

Dial M For Modern is open noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and by appointment.

Sponsored Vintage glassware ranges at The Happy Hour Shop from $20-$50. Credit: Morgan Ione Photography The Happy Hour Shop, 1821 W. Chicago Ave. Website, Instagram, Instagram For the alcohol aficionado, West Town-based Aged & Infused has created a line of all-natural infusion kits for the home bar. Early this month, the business opened The Happy Hour Shop, a space filled with barware, glassware and handcrafted goods (both vintage and modern) that help folks create beautiful moments come happy hour. The shop will run until Jan. 12, with hopes for a more permanent space in the neighborhood in the future. Grab a signature Aged & Infused Alcohol Infusion Kit for $25, or choose from an assortment of vintage glassware ranging from $20-50. The shop is open 12-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Wicker Park

Pour Souls Cocktail Counter, 1740 W. Division St., in Wicker Park Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

Pour Souls Cocktail Counter, 1740 W. Division St. Instagram

Nestled among Division Street’s seemingly endless bars and restaurants sits something a little different. Pour Souls Cocktail Counter is a BYO “cocktail catering and private bartending” company that offers classes and events in a comfortable, living room-like space. Owner Tim Williams also hosts popups all over the city, leaning on his years of bartending around Chicago.

Check out Pour Souls’ range of cocktail starters (prices vary) as well as their selection of vintage glassware. Alcohol not provided!

Pour Souls Cocktail Counter’s has retail hours 4-7 p.m. Fridays and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays. More details can be found on their Tock page.

Slices of decadent desserts at the newly opened Mindy’s Bakery, 1623 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Wicker Park on Aug. 3, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Mindy’s Bakery, 1623 N. Milwaukee Ave. Website

Mindy’s Bakery quickly became a Wicker Park destination after it was launched last year by longtime Chicago chef and baker Mindy Segal following the 2020 closure of Mindy’s Hot Chocolate in Bucktown. At her latest venture, Segal and her team pump out a steady stream of cookies, bagels, cakes and so much more to feed a line that frequently stretches up Milwaukee Avenue.

For baked goods, don’t miss the hot fudge and smoked almond rugelach ($3) or the triple chocolate buttermilk cake ($8). Mindy’s also offers several “pantry” items, like hot chocolate blends ($30) that range from sweet to spicy.

Mindy’s is open 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 773-489-1747. Instagram.

Bucktown

Red & White Wines at 1861 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Bucktown Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

Red & White Wines, 1861 N. Milwaukee Ave. Website

A Bucktown staple since 2008, Red & White features some of the funkiest but also most accessible natural wines you’ll find in the city. It’s a go-to stop for a quick bottle on your way to a party or after work, but you can also stick around to have a glass and dinner at the attached bar.

While anything from its inventory would make a nice gift, Red & White also offers a monthly wine club membership that gets you three handpicked bottles ($85/month) and a selection of other perks. That includes a monthly tasting and a 5 percent discount on any purchase in the store.

Red & White is open noon-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. 773-486-4769. Instagram.

The Red Balloon in Bucktown has been a staple for children’s clothes and toys for years Credit: Provided

The Red Balloon Co., 1940 N. Damen Ave. Website

The Red Balloon has been a standard for children’s clothes and toys for years, carrying a wide range of Chicago-themed apparel and toys, including the “Our Chicago” puzzle ($19.99) and a variety of t-shirts and hats.

They’ve got everything from clothes for newborns to back-to-school items, and always have a well curated assortment of holiday products and stocking stuffers.

The Red Balloon is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. (773) 489-9800.

Previous gift guides:

