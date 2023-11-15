LOGAN SQUARE — Local businesses in the neighborhood are prepared to supply a plethora of unique gifts for your friends and family this holiday season.

From vintage clothing to hand-printed cards, Block Club rounded up a few places in the area to shop for everyone on your list.

Here’s what you can buy:

Logan Square

Inside Lost Girls & Luvsick Home at 2708 N. Sawyer Ave. Credit: Provided/Morgan Scofes

Lost Girls Vintage, 2710 N. Sawyer Ave. Website.

One potential gift idea is this 1980s black velvet polka dot dress ($78). Credit: Provided/Lost Girls Vintage

For your most stylish friend, Lost Girls Vintage offers a wide variety of colorful, vintage clothing. From unique dresses to classic trousers and statement jackets, there’s a standout piece waiting for each of your loved ones.

Check out this ’80s black velvet polka dot dress ($78), these ’90s snake skin print pants ($68) and this ’60s black leather swing coat ($148).

In addition to clothes, Lost Girls Vintage offers timeless home decor, accessories, handcrafted jewelry and quirky ceramics, like this upside-down possum mug ($50).

The shop is open noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The shop has no phone number, so customers should email.



Steel Petal Press, 2321 N. Milwaukee Ave. Website.

Steel Petal Press, 2321 N. Milwaukee Ave., offers a wide variety of Chicago-themed gifts and cards. Credit: Provided/Steel Petal Press

Since 2008, Steel Petal Press has offered handmade greeting cards, prints, candles, soaps and other unique gifts. The shop’s studio has two printing presses and a ’50s paper cutter, affectionately known as “Jaws,” that employees use to create hundreds of unique cards.

You can find a wide range of Chicago-themed cards, like this “Season’s Greetings from Logan Square” card ($6), to send to your out-of-state friends and family members. Pair a unique card with some in-house stationery, like this Chicago Bean sticker ($4) or this Get Shit Done listpad ($10).

Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. 773-234-7758.

ArtSpace Chicago Art Gallery & Art School, 3418 W. Armitage Ave. Website.

Give the gift of creativity by signing someone up for a private art lesson, couple’s class or paint party. ArtSpace Chicago offers individual art classes for people of all ages and skill levels within its studio ($75) as well as offsite paint gatherings in people’s homes or offices ($35).

Instructors can also guide couples through creating masterpieces based on their favorite artists’ work ($75).

Classes can be booked on ArtSpace Chicago’s website. Hours are noon-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. 773-562-9760.

Avondale

The Horror House, 2911 W. Belmont Ave. Website.

The Horror House, 2911 W. Belmont Ave., offers spooky collectibles and apparel. Credit: Provided/The Horror House

Among numerous horror-themed shops in Avondale, The Horror House offers spooky collectibles and horror movie memorabilia.

Within The Horror House, you’ll find t-shirts and action figures featuring well-known villains, like Jigsaw from the Saw movies ($24.99) or Leatherface from Texas Chain Saw Massacre ($41.99). There are also mystery items, like a randomly chosen Goosebump book ($5) or a mystery shirt ($10).

Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. The shop is closed Mondays. 773-942-6755.

Gifts from Bric-a-Brac Records & Collectibles, 2845 N. Milwaukee Ave. Credit: Provided/Bric-a-Brac Records

Bric-a-Brac Records & Collectibles, 2845 N. Milwaukee Ave. Website.

Bric-a-Brac Records is filled to the brim with “all the necessities no one really needs,” like vinyl records, VHS tapes, vintage movie posters, toys and much more.

Some possible gifts include a 1975 Barbie Townhouse ($130) or the Nightmare Before Christmas movie soundtrack vinyl ($35).

After shopping at Bric-a-Brac, stop by The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop the owners opened last year in conjunction with the record and collectible store. In addition to drinks and snacks, the coffee shop sells spooky T-shirts.

Open noon-7 p.m. daily. 773-654-3915.

Humboldt Park

Space Oddities. Website.

Space Oddities offers soy wax candles hand-poured into vintage vessels and topped with dried flowers. Credit: Provided/Space Oddities

This art gallery and bookshop’s physical space in Humboldt Park closed in August 2022, but the small business moved online and continues to provide otherworldly books, handmade jewelry, curated prints and magical items.

Check out the shop’s vintage ice cream and teacup spell candles ($30). None of the soy wax candles are exactly alike, as each is hand-poured into a vintage vessel and topped with dried flowers and herbs.

The shop also offers a variety of planetary essential oils for meditations ($8), nature-themed spiral-bound notebooks ($18) and cruelty-free skull pendants ($48).

You can get plants and bottled non-alcoholic drinks at The Succulent City and Bendición Dry Bar, 2540 W. Division St. Credit: Provided/The Succulent City and Bendición Dry Bar

The Succulent City and Bendición Dry Bar, 2540 W. Division St. Website.

The Succulent City and Bendición Dry Bar share a storefront filled to the brim with greenery, non-alcoholic drinks and local art.

You can grab a 4-inch monkeytail cactus ($20) or an 7-inch hanging pothos golden plant ($32), as well as Otto’s CBD cider ($11) and Lyre’s non-alcoholic wine ($22).

Plants and pots can be ordered online.

A full list of the non-alcoholic brands offered at Bendición Dry Bar can be found online.

Hours are 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

