BRONZEVILLE — Spa treatments. Dope accessories. 420-friendly oils. Small businesses in Bronzeville and the South Loop have your holiday needs covered.

From holiday-themed treats to the perfect book or the perfect workout, Block Club Chicago has rounded up a few neighborhood gift options to help folks shop local.

Bronzeville

Adinkra wooden earrings ($24.95) from the Sarah Kuenyefu Collection. Credit: Provided.

Sarah Kuenyefu Collection, 4412 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Website.

This little South Side boutique, located in 4400 Grove, has what you need to look good at any price point, from classic and comfortable two-piece sets ($245) to stylish handwoven bamboo scarves ($69.95) that will keep you warm. The best part? The 15 percent off you’ll get when you use “BLK15” online or in-store.

Sarah Kuenyefu Collection is open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 773-324-6858.

Cupcakes from Elisa’s Cakes by the #Pound. Credit: Provided.

Elisa’s Cake by the #Pound. Website.

Nothing says “Happy holidays” like delicious sugary confections designed to warm the Grinchiest of hearts. Bronzeville-based Elisa’s Cake by the #Pound released its holiday menu, where you can find pies ($40) like Sweet Potato, Cinnamon Apple and Bacon and Spinach Quiche.

If cakes are more your speed, check out the German Chocolate, Red Velvet or Italian Cream ($70) varieties. Want to share the goodness? Individually wrapped yums — Cookie Butter Cheesecake, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake and Truffle Brownie with Hazelnut Mousse — come in a dozen, starting at $65.

Cake and pastry orders are taken online and must be submitted at least 48 hours in advance. While the bakery delivers within a 15-mile radius, Elisa’s Cake creations cannot be shipped.

Call or text the bakery at 504-708-3235, email elisa@elisascakebythepound.com or fill out the custom inquiry form.

Akanna’s Hibiscus Body Butter ($39.95). Credit: Provided.

Akanna For Life, 411 E. 35th St. Website.

All this holiday rigamarole can be stressful. Sometimes, a pick-me-up is in order. How about CBD-infused body butter ($39.95) with ingredients like organic aloe, white willow bark, vitamin E and goat milk?

If you or your loved one are in the market for something to help with sleep and creativity, order a 16-pack of Flight 25 Gummies, uncoated and containing THC Delta 8 ($44.95). And for the chef who likes to experiment, Culinary Infusions CBD oil can be added to “sauces, brownies, salads and more.”

Shop hours vary. Contact Akanna at 888-312-0420 for times or to make an appointment.

South Loop

The Bar Method offers a variety of classes to help you stay active. Credit: Provided.

The Bar Method, 2112 S. Michigan Ave. Website.

Carrying bags and boxes takes a lot of energy and strength. Enter The Bar Method, which combines elements of pilates, yoga and strength training for a ballet-inspired workout. New clients can sign up for a two-week free trial, among other current promotions. Not quite ready to commit? Buy one class for $32 and get one free.

For those who are ready to dive in, monthly passes start at $125. Gift cards start at $50.

Call The Bar Method studio at 312-877-5192 for business hours.

Spa Anjou in the South Loop. Credit: Provided.

Spa Anjou, 724 S. Dearborn St. Website.

After all that shopping, it’s time for some pampering. Treat yourself to a Diamond Peel Microdermabrasion Facial ($100). Short on time? Try the 45-minute Quick Essential Facial for $65.

For a little splurge, the Ultimate Anti-Aging Facial with Ultrasound Therapy ($175) might be just the refresh you need to get through the holidays. Or go for the Ultimate Package ($279), which includes the Anti Aging Facial, one-hour massage, spa manicure and spa pedicure. Full-body massages start at $50 for 30 minutes.

Spa Anjou is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

South Loop’s Exile In Bookville owners Javier Ramirez and Kristin Enola Gilbert. Credit: Provided.

Exile In Bookville, 410 S. Michigan Ave., second floor. Website.

After a facial and/or massage, take a quick walk over to Exile in Bookville, tucked away in the Fine Arts Building. This treasure of a shop is where you can find the book of your or your favorite person’s dreams.

Two years ago, the bookstore started a program in which local authors serve as guest booksellers at the shop for a day. Authors scheduled this season include “Old Open” ($13.99) author Alex Higley and Lindsay Hunter, whose newest book, “Hot Springs Drive” ($27) hit stores Nov. 7.

Exile in Bookville is open 10 a.m-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

