WEST TOWN — A restaurant and bar with an attached market focusing on locally sourced food, alcohol and other products is open in West Town.

Nettare, 1953 W. Chicago Ave., opened last week in a retrofitted space near Damen Avenue. The concept includes the street-facing market that sells wine, beers and spirits, as well as coffee and pastries. Soon, sandwiches and other options will also be available.

In the back, owner Conner O’Byrne and chef John Dahlstrom have created a restaurant inspired by Italian and Mediterranean cuisine with an emphasis on Midwestern ingredients and culture.

That’s evident in Nettare’s debut menu, which includes items like giardiniera frites, beef cheek, chicharrones and game bird. Dishes will be added as produce and other ingredients change with the seasons, O’Byrne said.

“We like cool stuff from the Midwest and [to] make cool stuff with it,” O’Byrne said. “We’re really keeping in tune with what we’re able to get from the purveyors and producers around us, and adapting to making sure we’re presenting what’s best in this part of the world.”

Nettare in West Town is home to a market, bar and restaurant featuring Midwestern foods and products Credit: Provided

A bartender around the city over the past six years, O’Byrne said he began developing the idea for Nettare during the pandemic. He originally envisioned it as primarily a market with some light in-house service, similar to All Together Now in Ukrainian Village, he said.

But when he came upon the Chicago Avenue spot, O’Byrne realized the concept could be expanded to include a full-service restaurant and bar, he said. He worked with Project Interiors to design the space, which seats 45 people and includes a five-seat chef’s counter.

“There was a big backyard when we bought it; that is now the dining room. It was just the right place that was available for sale that we could really dig into and do what we want with the space,” he said.

Dahlstrom has worked at Table, Donkey and Stick and Middlebrow in Logan Square. Nettare’s kitchen has a close relationship with its bar, often using the same ingredients in its cocktails, O’Byrne said.

Leftover walnuts were recently used to make a syrup for Manhattans. And Nettare’s seasonal gin and tonic, which initially included Concord grape, is shifting to feature carrot and orange, O’Byrne said.

Other options include a Pimm’s Cup, white Negroni and dirty Martini, plus a range of non-alcoholic options.

“The bar is trying to be just as seasonal as the kitchen,” O’Byrne said. “We’re trying to carry that ethos through in ways where we can share ingredients with the kitchen, or we can use kitchen’s waste or vice versa.”

Nettare’s menu is inspired by Italian and Mediterranean cuisines while focusing on Midwest-grown ingredients Credit: Provided

Nettare’s market features grab-and-go options, but starting Friday, customers will be able to hang out in the restaurant to eat lunch, counter-service style. O’Byrne said he’d like to offer a full lunch service if it makes sense for the neighborhood.

And like an increasing number of restaurants around Chicago, Nettare has also done away with tipping. Instead, checks include a 20 percent service fee to help support their mostly salaried-staff.

O’Byrne said he hopes Nettare brings a “level of sophistication” to Chicago Avenue with its cocktails and fine dining, but he also sees his market-restaurant combo as a contribution to West Town’s thriving food scene. To that end, a dozen other area bars and restaurants are recommended on the back of Nettare’s menu.

“There’s a lot of places we love, and actually on the back of our menu, we have a little neighborhood guide with other places in the neighborhood that we love that we think you should go visit,” he said.

Nettare’s market is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

The restaurant is open 5-11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday with a limited late night menu after 9 p.m.

