LAKEVIEW — The Music Box Theatre will come alive with the sound of music starting Thanksgiving weekend.

Following its annual tradition, the theater is inviting Chicagoans to participate in eight sing-a-longs to “The Sound of Music” at 3733 N. Southport Ave. between Nov. 24 and Dec. 3. The film will be screened with subtitles so audience members can easily join in.

Ahead of each event, host Joe Savino and house organist Dennis Scott will lead a vocal warm-up, and audience members will receive a prop bag including items like flash cards and a piece of an edelweiss flower to wave during the film.

The theater — which specializes in independent, foreign, cult and classic films — hosted its first “Sound of Music” sing-a-long in May 2001. Due to the event’s success, Music Box brought it back over Thanksgiving weekend, and it quickly became a popular yearly occurrence.

Over the years, Music Box has heard increasing demand for the sing-a-long, so it added more screenings.

An Music Box ad from 2001, the first year that the theater ran its “Sound of Music” sing-a-long. Credit: Provided/Music Box Theatre

With its “timeless” songs and themes of romance and family, “The Sound of Music” is the kind of film people can enjoy watching year after year, marketing manager Buck LePard said.

“We have people who come to us and they say, ‘Oh, I’ve been coming to this for 12 years, 15 years, 18 years,’” LePard said.

Each year, many of those guests show up in elaborate, festive costumes — the better to win Music Box’s costume contest. Kids get the chance to show off their outfits, while adults compete for the three top spots.

In the past, LePard said he’s seen people dressed as everything from nuns to von Trapp family members to a hillside with goat herds and kids hanging off. One popular costume for young children: a brown paper package tied up with strings.

LePard said he and other people at the theater are delighted the sing-a-longs have become a tradition for Chicagoans and out-of-towners.

“It’s very fun and festive. It’s a great thing to do during the holiday season,” he said. “And if you have family visiting or people and family and friends in town who you don’t get to see all the time, it’s a great group outing.”

