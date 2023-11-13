DOWNTOWN – Hundreds of protesters gathered Monday morning to shut down the Israeli Consulate at Ogilvie train station and call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The protesters — carrying signs with slogans like “Jews say ceasefire now” and “stop genocide” — gathered in the train station during rush hour, with some blocking the entrance to the Israeli Consulate at the station, 500 W. Madison St.

“We’re shutting down the Israeli Consulate because business as usual can’t continue, when Israel is committing a genocidal assault on Gaza in our name,” Simone Pass Tucker, a member of IfNotNow, said in a news release. “We need our elected officials here in the United States to demand an immediate ceasefire.”

Similar protests have been held throughout the city in recent weeks. Marches being held on the weekends Downtown have attracted thousands of people calling for a ceasefire.

The activists are calling on Israel to ends its airstrikes and ground invasion of Gaza. Critics of the invasion have said numerous civilians, including many children, have been killed and cut off from aid.

More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in the violence, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Supporters of the invasion have said it’s necessary to quell Hamas and protect Israel.

The heightened violence kicked off Oct. 7, when Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 people in Israel and took more than 200 people hostage during a surprise attack. Israel began retaliatory strikes in Gaza and invaded with troops and tanks. Hamas has released only a handful of the hostages, and it fired rockets at Israel as recently as Monday morning.

Before the Oct. 7 attack, Human Rights Watch had already declared Gaza an “open-air prison.” Israel and Egypt have restricted Palestinians’ movement from Gaza into the West Bank.

