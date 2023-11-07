CHICAGO — More than one-third of Illinois guns used in crimes traced by authorities are linked to Chicago.

And Illinois gun shops were the leading single-source of these crime guns state and citywide, not out-of-state vendors, according to data recently released by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Chicago police recovered more than 10,000 guns last year, but not all were traced, according to the Police Department.

When law enforcement takes in a gun tied to a crime, they may ask the federal bureau’s tracing center to track down the gun’s original manufacturer, seller and buyer. The statewide tracing data shows information where the guns originated, what types of guns are being recovered and how long it takes for the gun to be used in a crime after it is bought.

More than 8,600 of the nearly 20,000 guns traced statewide last year were used in crimes committed in the city, according to the federal statistics. That accounts for more than 40 percent of all guns traced.

But that means guns brought in from out of state are still involved in a huge portion of the gun crimes committed in Chicago, said Arne Duncan, co-founder of the anti-gun violence organization Chicago CRED.

“If you could eliminate 50 percent of the guns, imagine how much safer we would be,” Duncan said. “Chicago is not an island. The guns pour into our city from other places. For me, gun violence is much like COVID: It’s a public health crisis that doesn’t know borders.”

Indiana is the second-largest originator of crime guns that are traced by Illinois law enforcement. But the nearly 7,500 guns traced to shops within Illinois last year is almost three times more than those traced to Indiana, the firearms’ bureau report shows.

The share of guns traced to out-of-state sellers decreased slightly since the previous year, the 2022 data shows. The 2,521 crime guns traced back to Indiana, were a slight dip from 2021. Wisconsin was the fourth-biggest source of crime guns in Illinois at 650, behind Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

For gun traces tied to Chicago crimes, Mississippi and other southern states — including Kentucky, Missouri and Georgia — are other leading sources, behind Illinois, said Chicago police spokesman Thomas Ahern.

“There’s a direct pipeline,” Ahern said. “There’s a lot of people in Chicago with contacts in the Mississippi area. The laws are very lax down there, so they go down there and bring guns up.”

But the data also reveals guns originating within Illinois are still a serious issue, said Craig Klugman, professor of health science at DePaul University, whose work examines gun violence from a public health perspective.

​​”We know gun purchases are up, in part because people feel less safe,” Klugman said.

Federal background check data shows the number of people attempting to buy a gun rose significantly during the pandemic, with nearly 440,000 firearm background check requests made in Illinois in 2022.

Gun traces allow Chicago police to identify patterns that may reveal how legally purchased guns end up on the black market, Ahern said. When a large number of guns are traced to a particular location, it allows police to determine if the guns “are part of a bigger network” of traffickers, Ahern said.

But the more pressing issue than out-of-state guns trafficked into Illinois is a growing trend of straw purchases, which is when someone buys a gun legally and passes the gun along to someone prohibited from owning a gun.

Chicago Police respond to gunfire in the 5100 West block of Madison Street in the Austin neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2021. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Chicago police use the length of time between a gun’s purchase and its involvement in a crime to identify straw purchases, Ahern said. The average time-to-crime for guns recovered last year in Illinois was 5.7 years. But when the time-to-crime is significantly lower — like the nearly 3,700 guns used in a crime within one year of purchase — “it’s a red flag that we might want to take a closer look at this,” Ahern said.

“It’s often part of a larger operation of guns where they may be a straw purchaser involved where they’re buying guns and making a profit selling to prohibited people,” Ahern said.

Data on the types of guns being traced shows machine guns and fully automatic pistols remain a serious issue. While those types of guns were previously uncommon, machine gun traces surged in 2019, when 440 were recovered, with the vast majority being found in Chicago, the data shows. Prior to then, machine gun traces rarely exceeded a few dozen.

Machine gun traces fell to 106 last year, and the majority of those were legally purchased guns that were converted to fully automatic weapons using “glock switches,” an attachable device that allows ordinary handguns to fire continuously while the trigger is pressed.

“A lot of these guns have extended magazines. It makes those guns very dangerous because they’re much harder to control,” Ahern said. “Those rounds are going to be sprayed all over the place.”

The tracing center has recorded a 570 percent increase in recoveries of machine gun switches nationwide over the past five years. The glock switches that convert guns into automatic weapons are especially concerning since they can be created using 3D printers, said Christopher Amon, special agent in charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm’s Chicago Field Division.

“The ease in which someone can procure a 3D printer and learn on the internet how to manufacture them, this has definitely attributed to the increase of machine conversion device recoveries in the Chicagoland area,” Amon said.

Street outreach workers at Chicago CRED and other organizations build relationships with those most at risk of gun violence to steer them away from dangerous situations like buying and selling guns, Duncan said. Those workers report a rise in recent years of more deadly weapons.

​​”The lethality has gone up dramatically,” Duncan said. “The switches are devastating. You have people spraying their weapons, and honestly they can’t even control them. There’s so many innocent bystanders getting hurt.”

