UPTOWN — The Aragon Ballroom will transform into a casino Wednesday as part of the Uptown Chamber of Commerce’s annual fundraiser.

Casino Uptown is 5:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. The event allows neighbors to play casino table games and enjoy Uptown’s cultural offerings while raising money for the Uptown Chamber of Commerce as it turns 100 years old.

Games including poker, blackjack, roulette and craps can be played at the event. There will be live music from the Lakeside Pride Jazz Orchestra and entertainment from Baton Show Lounge.

Food will be provided by Uptown staples including First Sip Cafe, Demera, Nothing Bundt Cake, Ragadam and Danang Kitchen, among others.

Guests playing casino games will play to win chips that can be redeemed for tickets for a raffle at the end of the night. Tickets begin at $25, and all ticket packages include casino chips.

The casino night event raised funds for the Uptown Chamber of Commerce, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. It is one of the oldest local chambers in the city, possibly the second oldest behind the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, which turned 100 in 2020.

An organization dedicated to boosting Uptown’s businesses and destinations, the chamber and its sister economic development group, Uptown United, produce some of the neighborhood’s biggest events, including the Uptown Art Walk and Argyle Night Market.

