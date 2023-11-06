WEST ENGLEWOOD — An 11-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Sunday after a neighbor shot her in her head in West Englewood.

About 3:50 p.m. Sunday, the girl was in her home in the 2000 block of West 68th Place when someone outside fired shots, hitting her in her head, police said. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors were arguing outside before the shooting, and a man fired a shot at someone — but the bullet went through a window and hit the girl, the Sun-Times reported.

Investigators found a gun at the scene, police said. Detectives questioned two people of interest, and charges are pending, police said.

A 10-year-old boy was shot Friday inside his Burnside home, the Sun-Times reported; and 12-year-old Damien Green was shot and killed minutes away from his Englewood home in late October.

