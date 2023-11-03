SOUTH SHORE — A documentary which provides an unprecedented look into how Chicago police officers crafted their narrative after an “appalling, avoidable” shooting will be screened through the Chicago Humanities Festival this weekend.

The local premiere of “Incident,” directed by Bill Morrison, is 7 p.m. Sunday at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St. in Hyde Park.

The 30-minute film shows Officer Dillan Halley killing Harith “Snoop” Augustus in 2018 — and the reactions of police and the South Shore community in the immediate aftermath — entirely via body camera and surveillance footage.

The screening is followed by a panel discussion with Morrison, Jamie Kalven and Trina Reynolds-Tyler of the Invisible Institute, and United States racial history scholars Adam Green and Salomé Skvirsky of the University of Chicago.

To reserve tickets to the free event, click here.

“There’s obviously a systemic problem in the police that officers are encouraged to lie and exonerate themselves immediately,” Morrison said. “Without looking at the problem, it can never be talked about, addressed or resolved.”

Harith “Snoop” Augustus and the barber chair he used at Sideline Studio where he worked. Credit: Lee Edwards/Block Club Chicago

“Incident” immerses viewers in South Shore on July 14, 2018, as Augustus was leaving his job. The 37-year-old father, who worked as a barber at nearby Sideline Studios, is seen passing a group of officers on 71st Street without issue minutes before a second, fatal encounter.

When Augustus passed by a second time, officers noticed a gun under his shirt. As Augustus stopped and pulled out his wallet, officers Megan Fleming and Danny Tan attempted to detain him, but Augustus escaped and ran into the street. Halley fired five shots at Augustus, killing him.

Morrison synchronizes the various sources of footage throughout the film, showing how Augustus’ killing, tensions between police and outraged neighbors, officers’ efforts to escort Halley away from the scene and other moments played out from different perspectives.

Upon receiving the footage from Kalven, who sued to receive all body camera footage, it “immediately struck” Morrison that the story should be told through multiple, simultaneous angles, he said.

“It’s interesting, there’s all these different points of view and ‘truths’ that are still true for the person saying it,” said Morrison, a Kenwood native renowned for his films using found and archival footage.

The body camera and surveillance footage captures “the incredibly precise and intelligent commentary” of onlookers, Morrison said — like one person who yells at officers on the scene for allowing Halley and Fleming to “leave to get their f—ing stories together.”

The film also captures falsehoods, like Halley’s cry of “shots fired at the police” immediately after killing Augustus, and some community members’ insistence Augustus didn’t have a gun when he was killed.

“You have this swirl of competing narratives that are represented in the film, but then in the midst of that swirl is the overwhelming reality of Harith Augustus in the street,” said Kalven, the film’s co-producer and an “old friend” of Morrison’s. “When you absorb the film, you’re left processing that narrative turbulence around this fundamental reality that a man was gratuitously killed by police officers.”

The film builds on the Invisible Institute and Forensic Architecture’s 2019 Chicago Architecture Biennial exhibition, “Six Durations of a Split Second,” and Kalven’s 2022 reporting for the Intercept that serves as a “postscript” to the exhibition.

“Six Durations” and Kalven’s reporting hit many of the same beats as “Incident,” but they don’t offer the same “visceral” and “immediate” reactions as the film, Kalven said.

Through the film’s split-screens, the viewer sees the full extent to which officers focused on locking down their narrative and shutting out neighbors from the scene, rather than tending to the man Halley shot, Kalven said.

“You have the overwhelming fact that — while all of these police interactions are going on — Harith Augustus, dead or dying, is lying there in the street with no attention, not a comforting word, with nobody ministering to him until the ambulance arrives,” Kalven said.

“All of the police attention is, in a sense, in ministering to each other and figuring out what the story is.”

South Shore residents, community organizers, and more descended onto Sideline Studios to honor Harith Augustus and in the days after Augustus’ was killed by police officer Dillan Halley. Credit: [Lee Edwards / Block Club Chicago]

“Incident” debuted in April at the Swiss film festival Visions du Réel and has been shown at the Telluride Film Festival, among others. It’s on the International Documentary Association‘s short list as one of the best short documentary films of the year.

“There’s a way in which the film is in dialogue with the work that came before — ‘Six Durations’ and my later reporting,” Kalven said. “But it also transcends it and creates a kind of portal that we can look through and observe what happened from a perspective created by a remarkable filmmaker.”

Audiences abroad have homed in on the film’s reflection of United States gun culture and racism, Morrison said. Stateside audiences have expressed “quite a bit of anxiety about showing a Black corpse, especially to the degree that I do,” Morrison said.

But “Incident’s” disturbing content is necessary to reflect the reality of police violence to unaware viewers, particularly since the officers involved faced minimal repercussions, Morrison said.

Halley was suspended for two days for failing to activate his body camera. Fleming — who initiated the incident — was suspended 60 days for stopping Augustus and putting her hands on him without justification, among other findings.

In July, a judge ruled in favor of the police in the wrongful death suit brought by Augustus’ family.

“I’m not hopeful there will be a legal ramification [for the officers involved], but I do think rather than have this be swept under the rug — since no other event has been [captured] in quite the same way — I’m hoping this film will find its place in the legacy of social justice films,” Morrison said.

“For the people of the community, this is about Snoop and that incident on July 14, 2018. To the greater world, it’s more symbolic and more iconic, and I think it will continue to resonate in that way.”

