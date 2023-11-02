LINCOLN PARK — International wildlife artist Ezra Tucker’s large-scale paintings inspired by the Black experience in American West history are among dozens of his works coming to the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

“The Art of Ezra Tucker,” which features 40 paintings spanning Tucker’s decades-long career, opens Saturday at the Chicago Academy of Sciences/Peggy Notebart Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive.

The 5,000-square-foot exhibit is organized into three thematic groups. Among them is “Untold Stories,” a selection of historical paintings about Black people in the American West.

One collection of Ezra Tucker’s paintings depicts Black stories in the American West. Credit: Provided/Chicago Academy of Sciences/Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

Another group of paintings, “Classic Megafauna,” features wildlife paintings of North American mammals. The third group is a collection of paintings under the themes of “Allegory, Fantasy, Illustration and Narrative.”

Tucker was a successful commercial artist before transitioning his career to fine art, focusing on paintings inspired by his lifelong interest in wildlife. In a personal essay, he stated, “My interest and fascination with the natural world and specifically wildlife have led to my career as an illustrator and fine artist. I have given many hours throughout my life to studying film, books, and printed literature about mammals, fish, reptiles, insects, and birds that fascinate me.”

He described, “I grew up in an underprivileged environment without the opportunity to world travel or access the natural world outside of my backyard.” He learned how to sketch animals by observing “neighbors’ pets, an occasional visit to a zoological garden, or a trip to visit family in the farming community where my mother and father grew up.”

The exhibit is the second stop of Tucker’s traveling exhibition, which runs through the end of 2026.

“Sparking imagination and connection to nature is exactly what we hope each of our guests experience at the Nature Museum,” said Erin Amico, president and CEO of the museum. “We can’t wait for nature, history and art enthusiasts alike to experience this captivating exhibit.”

The new exhibit features a collection of Ezra Tucker’s paintings of North American mammals. Credit: Provided/Chicago Academy of Sciences/Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

Tucker also stated, “A successful work of fine art should be educational, inspirational, and entertaining and evoke an emotional response from the viewer. I hope that my work … inspires people to undertake the conservation efforts necessary to protect the endangered animal kingdom of our planet.”

Tickets to the museum, including access to “The Art of Ezra Tucker,” are available here with discounts available for Illinois residents. The Nature Museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

