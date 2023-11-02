Credibility: Original Reporting

WEST ROSELAND — A Far South Side pharmacy will close this month, leaving the community with one less local health care option.

The Walgreens store at 833 W. 115th St. will close Nov. 9, Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st), whose ward includes the store, announced on Facebook.

The West Roseland store is among 150 locations nationwide Walgreens announced in June would close, along with 300 stores in the United Kingdom.

Company officials did not confirm at the time which locations would close or when, but a Walgreens spokesperson told NBC5 the stores would shut down by the end of August 2024.

Kris Lathan, communications team lead at Walgreens Boots Alliance, confirmed the 115th and Halsted store will close in November.

“When faced with the difficult decision to close a location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, among other reasons,” Lathan told Block Club. “We are committed to driving equitable access to our pharmacy care for the millions of patients across the country whom we’re privileged to serve.”

Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st) speaks about the city’s plan to build a migrant tent camp at the vacant Jewel-Osco at 115th and Halsted streets at a City Council meeting on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The closings are part of the Deerfield-based company’s plan to implement cost-saving measures, James Kehoe, executive vice president at Walgreens Boots Alliance, said during a third-quarter earnings call, the Sun-Times reported.

Walgreens also laid off over 500 corporate employees — nearly 10 percent of its workforce — at its Deerfield headquarters and Chicago office, according to the Sun-Times.

Mosley is “frustrated by the news” of the West Roseland store closing, he said in an October news release.

“It may be just one of the 150 Walgreens stores closing in the U.S., but this is the only stand-alone pharmacy in the 21st Ward,” Mosley said. “This closure has a significant impact on our seniors, youth and those with chronic health conditions, who will now have to travel over a mile in order to reach the closest option.”

“Patient files” at the 115th and Halsted store will be transferred to a Calumet City Walgreens at 12854 S. Ashland Ave., Lathan said. Neighbors will receive updates about their prescriptions and how to obtain them via mail, Lathan said.

Walgreens “makes every effort to retain impacted team members” at nearby locations, Lathan said.

The nearest Walgreens pharmacies are in Ald. Matt O’Shea’s (19th) ward at 11833 S. Western Ave., 2345 W. 103rd St. and 3220 W. 111th St. The Walgreens at 10300 S. Michigan Ave. is in Ald. Anthony Beale’s (9th) ward.

One neighbor asked Mosley on Facebook about his plans to replace the store following its closure. Mosley said his office is “looking to find a new tenant with a health focus. Walgreens still has a lease,” he said.

Cook County property records show a lease memorandum that lists Walgreens Co. as a tenant of the building from 2005 through 2080. Preferred Halsted, LLC, is the building’s landlord, according to city records.

The Walgreens Pharmacy at 12854 S. Ashland Ave. in Calumet City. Credit: Google Maps

Walgreens will be the second national retailer to shut its doors in the 21st Ward this year.

Walmart closed four full-service stores in April, including a Chatham Supercenter, Walmart Health Center and Walmart Academy at 8431 S. Stewart Ave.

Walgreens’ departure “adds to the challenges we face to make the 21st Ward a thriving community for our residents,” Mosley said in the news release.

“We deserve investment, and I will continue to work with our residents, businesses, and government to shape the 21st Ward into the best place to live, work and play,” Mosley said.

