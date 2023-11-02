LOGAN SQUARE — A busy post office at a 24-hour grocery store is temporarily closed pending a new contract to operate the outpost.

The post office, inside Foodsmart at 2901 W. Armitage Ave., has been closed for a few weeks, neighbors said. Signs posted on the door and inside say the post office is closed until further notice.

In a letter posted at the store, management said the closure is due to technical issues, and it is no longer able to accept or sell any kind of USPS items or packages.

“We are working around the clock to get this issue resolved but currently do not have a timeframe to get it back up and running,” management wrote. “Once again, we are truly very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause you.”

The closure is also posted on Foodsmart’s website.

Any packages that were dropped off prior to Oct. 17 were picked up the following day, according to the letter. No kind of mail can be dropped off at the location now.

Because the post office is inside a business, it’s operated by the store employees and not postal service workers, said Tim Norman, a Postal Service spokesperson.

Foodsmart recently changed hands, ending the contract for its post office spot, Norman said. The new owners must apply for their own contract to reopen the post office.

The Foodsmart grocery store at 2901 W. Armitage Ave. is seen Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club CHicago

A Foodsmart employee said the new owners have applied for the contract to operate the outpost and anticipate the post office will reopen by next week, though that plan has been delayed before, she said.

For years, neighbors have opted to use the post office as a convenient alternative to the larger facility a few blocks away since it was open 24/7, sold stamps and supplies and offered all of the same postal services as the other location.

Foodsmart has a second location on the border of Logan Square, 3415 W. Diversey Ave.

