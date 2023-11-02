LINCOLN PARK — The Lincoln Park Farmers Market has been extended three weeks into November.

The market is held 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays in the parking lot of Lincoln Park High School, 2001 N. Orchard St. It was supposed to end its season after last weekend, but has been extended through Nov. 18.

Two new vendors are joining the market this weekend: Junbug Kombucha and Daly’s Donuts, which opened in the neighborhood earlier this year, according to a press release.

Daly’s Donuts, which opened in Lincoln Park earlier this year, is joining the local farmers market. Credit: Provided/Lincoln Park Farmers Market

Junbug Kombucha is joining the Lincoln Park Farmers Market for its last few weeks. Credit: Provided/Lincoln Park Farmers Market

Other vendors will have seasonal offerings these next few weeks, including turkeys and other Thanksgiving items from Cut Once, a whole-animal butchery. The birds are sold fresh, weigh 10-24 pounds and come with giblets. Custom cutting is available, and the birds can come smoked.

Other items from Cut Once include rib roast, tenderloin roast, stuffing sausage, turkey necks, turkey stock and gravy.

More updates can be found on the Lincoln Park Farmers Market’s Instagram.

