Nearly six years ago, the billionaire owner of DNAinfo Chicago abruptly pulled the plug on our neighborhood news site, declaring it a failed experiment. Our small but mighty reporting team was devastated, and our readers were, too.

It was you, our readers, who fought for our brand of on-the-ground community journalism. You shared our belief that the smallest stories mattered as much as big, citywide scoops, and urged us to forge ahead with our commitment to covering both (and everything in between). And then YOU made it happen — you shared our stories, read our newsletters, came to us with your news tips, bought subscriptions and donated to help us build our newsroom.

Block Club Chicago is an independent, 501(c)(3) newsroom that relies on our readers for support. We promise transparency and accountability to our readers and the people of Chicago above all else.